Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder Big Bash Tips: Stick with Wade for big runs

Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder

Friday 10 January, 08:15

TV: live on Sky Sports

Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder Big Bash team news

Waqar Salmkheil and Shai Hope have played their final game and are off to ILT20. Hobart have not made any replacement signings. In time they could also lose Matthew Wade, Chris Jordan and Peter Hatzoglou. Caleb Jewell and Paddy Dooley probably come into the XI.

Possible HH XI: Owen, Wade, Jewell, McDermott, Chaudhary, David, Jordan, Ellis, Dooley, Meredith, Stanlake

The squad churn at Thunder is unreal. After injuries to Daniel Sams, Cameron Bancroft and Jason Sangha, out go Sherfane Rutherford and Lockie Ferguson who depart for the ILT20. In come Muhammad Hasnain and George Garton. Sam Konstas is back but not for long as he will depart for Sri Lanka around January 19.

Probable Thunder XI: Warner, Konstas, Davies, Gilkes, Billings, Garton, Green, Weibgen, T Andrews, Hasnain, McAndrew

Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder Big Bash pitch report

Nine of the last 15 night matches at Bellerive have been won by the team chasing. Hobart managed to get up to knock off 187 against Strikers last time. The runs per over in the study period is 8.5. More than 170 has been busted eight times in first-innings. Thunder are the more aggressive with the bat, scoring runs at 8.7 an over compared to HH's eight so they would be favoured to bust the par line. No rain is forecast.

These two try again after their clash in Sydney earlier this week was washed out. Thunder were marginal outsiders for that one and this time the market has a clear view with Hobart fancied at 1.865/6.

With players coming and going, this is when the match betting gets trickier. Form is not so reliable. Waqar, for example, was key for Hobart while Thunder's equilibrium must be all over the place. It is remarkable they have managed four wins in six.

If we had to bet on this we would wait for the bat flip and go with the side chasing. And make sure it was odds-against. The 7/24.50 that the side batting first makes 170 but the chaser wins is not the worst option in the world if you don't want to fuss with in-play.

Matthew Wade is winning 28% of the time in the last three tournaments (including this one). And he is in the win zone with three blanks so far. Sportsbook offer 16/54.20 and it may be the best option of the player markets. he has an excellent record against thunder, averaging 39 and striking at 142.

Recommended Bet Back Matthew wade top HH bat SBK 16/5

