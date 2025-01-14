Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades Big Bash Tips: Renegades in for a thumping

Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades

Tuesday 14 January, 08:15

TV: live on Sky Sports

Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades Big Bash team news

Hobart are all about retaining talent now. Presumably Matthew Wade and Peter Hatzoglou won't be leaving for ILT20 until their business is done. The fact that Chris Jordan remained while Waqar Salmkheil and Shai Hope left suggests he's sticking. There may be an availability doubt for Ben McDermott so Caleb Jewell stands by.

Possible HH XI: Owen, Wade, Wakim, McDermott/Jewell, Chaudhary, David, Jordan, Ellis, Hatzoglou, Meredith, Stanlake

Brand new, thrusting players. Same old Renegades story. The influx of talent has made no difference to a rotten-to-the core franchise who lool destined for their fourth wooden spoon in six seasons. One would've thought Jacob Bethell and Tim Seifert will be off to ILT20 sharpish. All-rounder Hassan Khan could get a game.

Possible Renegades XI: Brown, harris, Fraser-McGurk, Bethell/Hassan, Seifert, Sutherland, Dixon, Rogers, O'Neill, Richardson, Zampa

Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades Big Bash pitch report

Ten of the last 16 night matches at Bellerive have been won by the team chasing. Hobart chased 165 with more than three overs to spare against Thunder.

More than 170 has been busted eight times in first-innings. Renegades have actually been pretty tight with the ball but one suspects they could go round the park with Hobart's batting in terrific form. A par line buy is an option is we get early 170s.

When Renegades rolled HH for 74 in the head-to-head at the start of the season, few would have reckoned that the two teams would suffer such contrasting fortunes. So this is unfinished business for Hobart who should be keen to put on a show and confirm a top-two spot.

They might just be the best side in this tournament. If the flip goes their way and they chase, it should be the chance to dish out another hammering. They are playing with real confidence. Renegades, meanwhile, just want it all to be over with. We expect the 1.774/5 to hold.

Matthew Wade now has a win rate at 27% after no wins this season. There have been flashes of form and we're in a familiar situation of being unsure whether to keep showing faith. We need a comfort rug. A strike rate in the 160s against Renegades and average of 33 might just be it. Sportsbook give us just enough of an edge, too, at 3/14.00.

Recommended Bet Back Matthew Wade top HH bat SBK 3/1

