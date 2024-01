Short going strong

Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers

Thursday 11 January, 08.15

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers team news

Hobart must win their last two games by big margins and hope results elsewhere go their way. In reality, their season is over. The same can be said of Matthew Wade whose been struggling with back issues. Strong performances from the likes of Sam Hain, Corey Anderson and Tim David have also gone missing.

Probable XI: McDermott, Jewell, Wright, Hain, Anderson, Chaudhary, David, Jordan, Dooley, Ellis, Meredith.

If Strikers win their last two and Melbourne Stars slip up once, they have a route to the play-offs. They've won back-to-back games but are without Alex Carey. He has gone back to prepare for Test duty. Harry Nielsen comes in with Jake Weatherald back in the squad, too.

Probable XI: D Short, M Short, Lynn, Hose, Kelly, J Overton, Nielsen, Thornton, Payne, Boyce, Pope

Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers pitch report

More than 160 has been busted ten times in the last 21 T20 matches at the Blundstone Arena with ten won by the side batting first. Thunder managed only 150 against Strikers last time. A short of a par line at around 160.5 could be on the cards if Hobart bat first with Strikers' bowling revamped and mean twice in succession on flat ones at home.

Strikers are 1.834/5 favourites and that makes sense given the formbook. The teams are going in opposite directions with Hobart having lost their last two. One of those, of course, was last time out against Strikers on Tuesday.

That was a comprehensive defeat. With Strikers confident and bang at it, Hobart might not match either quality.

Matt Short, the top bat in the tournament, took 45 off 32 balls from the HH on Tuesday and is boosted to 3/14.00 by Sportsbook to be top Strikers bat.

For Hobart Nikhil Chaudhary is overpriced again at 17/118.00 one game after a win. He's also been promoted in the order ahead of David. The biggest threat to the bet is Ben McDermott, who carried the Hobart batting versus Strikers with an ubeaten 95.

Back Nikhil Chaudhary top Hobart bat @ 17/118.00 Bet now

Read Ed's Bash analysis here