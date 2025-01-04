Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers Big Bash Tips: Batting first they key at Bellerive
Ed Hawkins previews the clash in the BBL from Bellerive Oval and advises caution about the odds-on hosts on Sunday...
HH 1.834/5 favourites
Matt Short struggling
Ellis back for hosts
Batting first a no brainer
Two bets at 10/34.33
Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers
Sunday 5 January, 08:15
TV: live on Sky Sports
Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers Big Bash team news
Nathan Ellis missed the impressive win over Sixers last time out with illness but he has been named in the squad. One would expect him to return with Peter Hatzoglou missing out. Matt Wade is fit but yet to fire.
Probable HH XI: Wade, Owen, Hope, McDermott, Chaudhary, David, Jordan, Ellis, Stanlake, Meredith, Waqar
Strikers skip Matt Short is struggling with a toe injury. Alex Ross will lead in his absence again. Without Short they tried James Bazley at No 3 in the win over Renegades which was inspired by vintage hitting from Chris Lynn.
Probable Strikers XI: Lynn, D Short, Bazley, Weatherald, O Pope, Ross, J Overton, Thornton, Doggett, Boyve, L Pope
Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers Big Bash pitch report
Thirteen of the last 19 matches in day-nighters have been won by the side batting first at Bellerive. More than 150.5 has been breached in 11 of those. A day of heavy cloud precedes this one so we should expect bowlers to take charge. The par line is likely to be on the low side.
Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers Big Bash match prediction
Hobart are 1.845/6 favourites. They eye a fourth win in five to consolidate their status as title contenders. But it is hard to argue they are the wrong price.
Hobart have rarely been a side to trust at odds-on, particularly if there is a significant toss bias in play. We don't have huge hope for a limited Strikers side this season, either but they should have enough about them to be competitive and go close for the points batting first.
Hobart would only be an interest if the flip went their way and we got closer to even money with an early Strikers wicket.
Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers Big Bash team news
Bazley is 14/115.00 for top Strikers bat. That will look a big price indeed if he goes in first down again. Chris Jordan is the same price for the hosts and has a win in him. Conditions could be ideal for a late blast from his bat. Wade is overdue on on our win-rate data and the 10/34.33 for top HH bat is worth taking. We are in until he wins it. With the ball, Ellis is in the win zone for top HH bowler at 10/34.33. Again, this looks like a bowlers' day so he should be in the wickets.
