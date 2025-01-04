Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers Big Bash Tips: Batting first they key at Bellerive

Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers

Sunday 5 January, 08:15

TV: live on Sky Sports

Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers Big Bash team news

Nathan Ellis missed the impressive win over Sixers last time out with illness but he has been named in the squad. One would expect him to return with Peter Hatzoglou missing out. Matt Wade is fit but yet to fire.

Probable HH XI: Wade, Owen, Hope, McDermott, Chaudhary, David, Jordan, Ellis, Stanlake, Meredith, Waqar

Strikers skip Matt Short is struggling with a toe injury. Alex Ross will lead in his absence again. Without Short they tried James Bazley at No 3 in the win over Renegades which was inspired by vintage hitting from Chris Lynn.

Probable Strikers XI: Lynn, D Short, Bazley, Weatherald, O Pope, Ross, J Overton, Thornton, Doggett, Boyve, L Pope

Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers Big Bash pitch report

Thirteen of the last 19 matches in day-nighters have been won by the side batting first at Bellerive. More than 150.5 has been breached in 11 of those. A day of heavy cloud precedes this one so we should expect bowlers to take charge. The par line is likely to be on the low side.

Hobart are 1.845/6 favourites. They eye a fourth win in five to consolidate their status as title contenders. But it is hard to argue they are the wrong price.

Hobart have rarely been a side to trust at odds-on, particularly if there is a significant toss bias in play. We don't have huge hope for a limited Strikers side this season, either but they should have enough about them to be competitive and go close for the points batting first.

Hobart would only be an interest if the flip went their way and we got closer to even money with an early Strikers wicket.

Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers Big Bash team news

Bazley is 14/115.00 for top Strikers bat. That will look a big price indeed if he goes in first down again. Chris Jordan is the same price for the hosts and has a win in him. Conditions could be ideal for a late blast from his bat. Wade is overdue on on our win-rate data and the 10/34.33 for top HH bat is worth taking. We are in until he wins it. With the ball, Ellis is in the win zone for top HH bowler at 10/34.33. Again, this looks like a bowlers' day so he should be in the wickets.

Recommended Bet Back Matthew Wade top HH bat SBK 10/3

Recommended Bet Back Nathan Ellis top HH bowler SBK 10/3

Now read more Cricket tips and previews here!