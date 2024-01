Munro, Billings, Vince out

Winner straight to final

Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers

Friday 19 January, 108.15

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers team news

Heat are not the same team that topped the ladder. They have lost Colin Munro and Sam Billings to the ILT20. Cricket Australia have taken pity on them, though, and released Matt Renshaw.

Probable XI: Brown, Peirson, McSweeney, Renshaw, Bryant, Walter, Neser, Bartlett, Johnson, Swepson, Kuhnemann

James Vince, a contracted player, is a surprising absentee for Sixers. He's also off to the ILT20. Kurtis Patterson could slot in at No 3 with Daniel Hughes opening the batting with Josh Philippe. Toddy Murphy probably plays ahead of Jackson Bird because of the pitch taking turn.

Probable XI: Philippe, Hughes, Patterson, Henriques, Silk, Kerr, Edwards, Abbott, Dwarshuis, Murphy, O'Keefe

Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers pitch report

Fourteen of the last 24 first-innings in the Bash have seen 160 or more busted. There is a heavy bat-first toss bias. Heat managed 191 last time out against Perth. Still, Heat bowling first can squeeze a Sixers side that has a run rate putting on par for the mid 160s. That combined with Heat's economy rate of 7.4 means a high 20-over line is a short.

Heat are 2.1411/10 outsiders with Sixers 1.865/6. It's hard to argue that the odds are wrong.

Heat look half a team without key men and their batting appears to be very weak, although Jimmy Peirson is perhaps unfortunate not to have played more.

Josh Brown at 7/24.50 has taken a liking to Sixers attack in the past for Heat. Nathan McSweeney, too, at a boosted 4/15.00. For Sixers, all seems present and correct apart from Sean Abbott who is not a 90/191.00 chance on ability. If the Heat attack, as strong as ever, can get amongst them we might be in business.

Back Sean Abbott top Sixers bat @ 90/191.00 Bet now

Read more Big Bash analysis here!

Cricket... Only Bettor - Listen here!