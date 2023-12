Bowlers could hokd sway

Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers

Monday 1 January, 08;15

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers team news

Jimmy Peirson comes back into the Heat squad. But there may not be room for him with the team winning all four matches this term. An otpion is to drop Paul Walter but that would leave them a bowler short.

Probable XI: Brown, Munro, McSweeney, Renshaw, Billings, Walter, Bartlett, Neser, Johnson, Swepson, Kuhnemann

Izharulhaq, the Afghan leggie, has been dropped from the squad. It means that James Vince will be their only overseas player. Hayden Kerr is fit but was not included in the washout against Thunder.

Probable XI: Philippe, Vince, Patterson, Henriques, Silk, Edwards, Davies, Abbott, Dwarshuis, Bird, Murphy

Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers pitch report

Thirteen of the last 22 first-innings in the Bash have seen 160 or more busted. The same ratio has been won by the team batting first. Heat smashed Stars by posting 213 and then defended 171 against Thunder. Still, under 168.5 on the par line is an option because both bowling groups impress.

Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers pitch report

Heat are 1.875/6 with Sixers 2.1211/10. This is what should be expected with Sixers proving not as popular on the match odds market as in recent years.

It is fair to say that Heat are the coming force with 11 wins in their last 13. Sixers have had a few wobbles, squeezing past Strikers by one run and then losing to Stars.

On that form Heat should be comfortable in asserting their superiority in what is their toughest game so far.

Sixers were rolled for 116 in the play-offs by Heat lst year. If the bowelrs can get amongst them again, is Sean Abbott worth a dart at an inflated 60/161.00 for top Sixers bat? He should probably be half the price and few would argue that he should be shorter at around 25s.

Back Sean Abbott top Sixers bat @ 60/161.00 Bet now

*Read Big Bash analysis here