Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers Big Bash Tips: Bias makes the defender the bet

Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers

Sunday 29 December, 08:15

Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers Big Bash team news

Heat have named the same squad which travelled to Perth for defeat. That means Michael Neser remains on the sidelines. But this is still a strong XI with Spencer Johnson fit, Nathan McSweeney returned and Tom Banton added.

Probable Heat XI: Banton, Peirson, Munro, McSweeney, Renshaw, Bryant, Walter, Bartlett, Swepson, Johnson, Kuhnemann

Sixers have won all three matches so far and showed no ill-affects after losing Sean Abbott to Australia against Stars. Despite bench warming at the MCG, Abbott has not been returned to play. James Vince smashed a maiden BBL ton in the win over Stars.

Probable Sixers XI: Philippe, Vince, Henriques, Silk, Edwards, Shaw, Kerr, Dwarshuis, Akeal, Murphy, Bird

Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers Big Bash pitch report

In the last 23 night matches at The Gabba (four years), 16 have been won by the side batting first. Recent run-getting has been strong. Strikers posted 174 in defeat by Heat a week ago. The last eight first dig scores read:174- 191-132-172-214-162-155-224. Only the 174 (as stated) and 152 wasn't defended. We expect a par line in the early 170s.

The match odds market is struggling to split these two in what is a repeat of last year's final. Sixers are 1.9210/11 and that is fair in terms of form and fitness issues. Holders Heat are desperate for Neser to return although two wins from three isn't too shabby.

The contest may prove that these two are well-matched. But it would be wrong to bet pre-toss. The flip should make all the difference in terms of separating the two and we expect the side defending to take the points. There is the possibility of rain interruptions but we might not lose overs.

Recommended Bet Back side batting 1st EXC 1.91

There are two win-rate options for this one. Xavier Bartlett is in the win zone for a second top Heat bowler success. Sportsbook go 11/43.75. He has only seven wickets in seven games against Sixers, though. Colin Munroo is 7/24.50 for top bat for Heat and he is overdue. His average of 23 against Sixers may put some off, however.

