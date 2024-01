Hosts could squeeze HH batters

Wade & Hain doubts

Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes

Saturday 6 January, 08.15

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes team news

Heat confirmed their surge as a team of reliability in the Bash by beating Sixers last time out. A big performance from Paul Walter with bat and ball got them home in a tight game.

Probable XI: Brown, Munro, McSweeney, Renshaw, Billings, Walter, Neser, Bartlett, Johnson, Swepson, Kuhnemann

Hobart snapped a ten-game losing streak on the road with a win at Renegades last time out. Sam Hain produced with the bat in the nick of time. His involvement is in doubt with a possible hamstring injury. Matthew Wade is also a doubt with a back problem. If Wade and Hain don't make it, Mitch Owen gets a game.

Possible XI: Jewell, McDermott, Wright, Owen/Hain, Anderson, David, Chaudhary, Jordan, Dooley, Ellis, Meredith

Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes pitch report

Thirteen of the last 22 first-innings in the Bash have seen 160 or more busted. The same ratio has been won by the team batting first. Heat smashed Stars by posting 213 and then defended 171 against Thunder. But Hobart will do well to bust a high par line with a run rate average of 8.3 against Heat's economy rate of seven.

Heat are 1.794/5 with Hobart 2.265/4. That is a generous price about Heat and we're suprirsed they're not skinnier.

Perhaps Heat's form is catching folks unaware. But it's now five wins out five this term and a sequence of 12 successes in their last 14. Throw in home advantage and they should probably be in that 1.608/13 region.

Hobart have won back-to-back but are no great shakes. A win over Renegades last time is not a pointer for a turnaround.

Back Heat @ 1.794/5 Bet now

Colin Munro has been boosted to 7/24.50 for top Heat bat. Wade has been boosted to the same for HH. Michael Neser took three wickets in the previous meeting at this ground and he might be a match gong fancy at 12/113.00.

Read Ed's Big Bash analysis here