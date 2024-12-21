Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers Big Bash Tips: Chaser in trouble at The Gabba

Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers

Sunday 22 December, 08:15

TV: live on Sky Sports

Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers Big Bash team news

Heat have injury worries. Colin Munro and Tom Alsop are both doubts after late withdrawals from the opener against Stars. Michael Neser and Spencer Johnson remain on the sidelines. Nathan McSweeney should be available after he was axed from the Australia Test squad.

Possible Heat XI: Wood, Peirson, McSweeney, Renshaw, Bryant, Walter, Prestwidge, Bartlett, Whitney, Swepson, Kuhnemann

Fabian Allen has been ruled out of the the tournament with a hamstring injury. Harry Manenti, an all-rounder, has joined the squad. The good news is that Brendan Doggett, is available after test squad duty. It remains to be seen whether Travis Head are named in the squad but it is highly unlikely. Jake Weatherald is injured, Chris Lynn is doubtful. Ollie Pope, who looked dreadful in the win over Stars, probably keeps his place.

Possible Stars XI: M Short, Lynn, D Short, O Pope, Ross, J Overton, Bazley, Doggett, Thornton, Boyce, L Pope

Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers Big Bash pitch report

In the last 22 night matches at The Gabba (four years), 16 have been won by the side batting first. That's a whopping bias and is hard to ignore. The runs per over in that period is 8.37. But recent run-getting has been strong. Australia smashed 93 in a seven-over game versus Pakistan last month and the seven previous first dig scores read: 191-132-172-214-162-155-224. Only the 152 wasn't defended. We're not averse to playing long of Adelaide par line runs given Heat's bowling resources are stretched. No rain is forecast for this one after the damp letdown in the third Test.

Heat are 1.9420/21 with Strikers 1.9720/21. It makes sense that this is being chalked up as a choice affair, despite Heat being the holders and strong in game one.

There is nervousness about their capability with the ball without Johnson and Neser. Indeed, Neser has been their talisman and at some stage is absence will be painfully obvious.

With Strikers getting Doggett back from Australia duty and the toss bias in their favour, they could represent a worthy chance. At the very least they should trade short favourites for this one. Backing the chaser in-play is also a strong option. Any sort of false start in the powerplay for the team batting first could be overstated so you could get odds against Strikers.

Recommended Bet Back Strikers bat first in-play from EXC 2.10

Head is not expected to play but do be aware his record in the Bash in the last four editions is entirely forgettable. Munro is 17/102.70 for top Heat bat and has won at a rate of 40% in the last two years. Strikers' Matt Short is now out of win-rate value at 23/103.30.

