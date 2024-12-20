Big Bash Tips Matches Seven and Eight: Perth and Sixers underrated

Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers

Saturday 21 December, 05:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers Big Bash team news

Charlie Wakim, a batter of average ability, has been added to the squad after the horror show against Renegades. Things could only get worse with the likes of Matthew Wade and Chris Jordan contracted to ILT20.

Probable HH XI: Wade, Owen, Hope, McDermott, Chaudhary, David, Jordan, Ellis, Meredith, Stanlake, Samlamkheil

Perth are hopeful that Josh Inglis is released to have a hit after sitting on his backside in the Test series. England's Matt Hurst stands by. Aaron Hardie remains out of action.

Probable Perth XI: Finn Allen, Jennings, Inglis, Connolly, Turner, Hobson, Agar, Richardson, Tye, Beherendorff, Morris

Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers Big Bash pitch report

Twelve of the last 17 matches in day-nighters have been won by the side batting first at Bellerive. More than 150.5 has been breached in only nine of those.

One would be swerving towards a short on the par line given Hurricanes were rolled for 74 against Renegades.

This is an ace Perth attack and ranked second last term. We would expect a mid 160s line. No rain is forecast.

Perth are 1.728/11 to make it two from two. They beat Stars comfortably in their opener and if two things go their way at the Bellerive, they are a very good bet.

With Inglis back in the XI and the flip going their way, they should win this comfortably. A bias for the side batting first and a huge gap in ability is unlikely to be breached. The Scorchers should really be in the 1.608/13 territory.

Recommended Bet Back Perth batting 1st EXC 1.72

Nathan Ellis and Jhye Richardson have won for us already for Hobart and Perth respectively on top bowler markets. So we focus on the batters.

Wade at 3/14.00 and Ashton Turner at 6/17.00 both represent value as prices out of line with how often they win in the last two years for HH and Perth.