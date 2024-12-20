Big Bash Tips Matches Seven and Eight: Perth and Sixers underrated
Ed Hawkins previews the Saturday double-header in the Big Bash and finds three bets including a top bowler wager at 9/25.50...
Perth 1.728/11 to make it two from two
Perth batsman Turner is a prize at 6s
Sixers marginal favs for Thunder clash
Thunder were lucky in game one
Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers
Saturday 21 December, 05:00
TV: live on Sky Sports
Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers Big Bash team news
Charlie Wakim, a batter of average ability, has been added to the squad after the horror show against Renegades. Things could only get worse with the likes of Matthew Wade and Chris Jordan contracted to ILT20.
Probable HH XI: Wade, Owen, Hope, McDermott, Chaudhary, David, Jordan, Ellis, Meredith, Stanlake, Samlamkheil
Perth are hopeful that Josh Inglis is released to have a hit after sitting on his backside in the Test series. England's Matt Hurst stands by. Aaron Hardie remains out of action.
Probable Perth XI: Finn Allen, Jennings, Inglis, Connolly, Turner, Hobson, Agar, Richardson, Tye, Beherendorff, Morris
Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers Big Bash pitch report
Twelve of the last 17 matches in day-nighters have been won by the side batting first at Bellerive. More than 150.5 has been breached in only nine of those.
One would be swerving towards a short on the par line given Hurricanes were rolled for 74 against Renegades.
This is an ace Perth attack and ranked second last term. We would expect a mid 160s line. No rain is forecast.
Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers Big Bash match prediction
Perth are 1.728/11 to make it two from two. They beat Stars comfortably in their opener and if two things go their way at the Bellerive, they are a very good bet.
With Inglis back in the XI and the flip going their way, they should win this comfortably. A bias for the side batting first and a huge gap in ability is unlikely to be breached. The Scorchers should really be in the 1.608/13 territory.
Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers Big Bash player bets
Nathan Ellis and Jhye Richardson have won for us already for Hobart and Perth respectively on top bowler markets. So we focus on the batters.
Wade at 3/14.00 and Ashton Turner at 6/17.00 both represent value as prices out of line with how often they win in the last two years for HH and Perth.
Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder
Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder
Saturday 21 December, 08:15
TV: live on Sky Sports
Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder Big Bash team news
Sixers have suffered a major blow with Daniel Hughes ruled out of the tournament after re-injuring an elbow in the field in game one. It will hurt them down the line when James Vince leaves for ILT20. Akeal Hosein comes into the squad.
Probable Sixers XI: Philippe, Paterson, Vince, Henriques, Edwards, Davies, Kerr, Abbott, Akeal, Dwarshuis, Murphy
Thunder got the best use of a hefty toss bias in their opener against Strikers. Sam Konstas probably plays his final game for a while before joining up with the Australia Test squad. Jason Sangha could be the long-term beneficiary.
Possible Thunder XI: Warner, Konstas, Bancroft, Davies, Billings, Rutherford, Green, Sams, McAndrew, Ferguson, Sangha
Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder Big Bash pitch report
There is a slight bias batting first (54%) at the Showground in night matches. The average run rate is 7.9. The trend is for shorting runs.
Eight of the last 12 first-innings at this ground have come under a 155.5 mark. An early show suggests a short at late 150s is on the cards. No rain is forecast.
Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunders Big Bash match prediction
Thunder are 2.1011/10 with Sixers 1.8910/11. This is, according to the odds, one of the tightest derby clashes for some time. Sixers have won the last five.
We are yet to find evidence that it should be as close. Thunder won thanks to some horrific death bowling from Lloyd Pope in their opener and their price is contributed by the Warner factor.
Man for man, brain for brain, Sixers are better. Yes, they can be flaky but they should be shorter.
Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers player bets
We hang tough on a win for Vince on top bat with the surface not flat enough. Instead we keep faith with Thunder's Nathan McAndrew to be in the top bowler mix.
He was poor against Strikers but 9/25.50 is way too big for a man who was busting 30% on win rate for the last two years.
Recommended bets
