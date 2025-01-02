Big Bash Tips Matches 21 and 22: Sixers and Perth set to assert dominance

Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers

Friday 3 January, 07.05

TV: live on Sky Sports

Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers Big Bash team news

Big changes in the Heat squad in the nick of time. Michael Neser, their talisman, is back after injury. Tom Alsop also comes back with Tom Banton making way. All-rounder Jack Wood has been added to the group. With no Jimmy Peirson in the squad, Alsop will also keep wicket and could open.

Probable Heat XI: Munro, McSweeney/Alsop, Renshaw, Bryant, Walter, Neser, Bartlett, Swepson, Johnson, Kuhnemann

Sixers lost to Hobart last time out and their reaction to that is to rest the pacer who took four wickets. This despite being without Sean Abbott. Jackson Bird's place probably goes to Ben Manenti.

Possible Sixers XI: Philippe, Vince, Patterson, Henriques, Silk, Kerr, Edwards, Dwarshuis, Akeal, Manenti, Murphy,

Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers Big Bash pitch report

There have been only four completed matches at Coffs Harbour, with three won by the chaser. The runs per over average in those games is 8.2. We don't expect runs, although the study sample is too small to be betting on. This is a wait-and-see surface for runs plays. Sixers did post 203 versus Strikers there in 2023. Then followed it up in 2024 with 141 in a defeat by Heat.

Sixers are 1.875/6 favourites. Despite defeat last time out against Hobart (their first of the season) the 1.875/6 odds for this one are probably right. Heat at 2.1211/10 seems fair with Neser back. Once he is properly tuned up we can see us taking prices at odds-against with him in the XI for the holders. With two wins in five they need to ignite their campaign.

Colin Munro is well overdue having started the season with a 40% two-year win rate in this tournament for top bat. Sportsbook go 10/34.33 and given that he is almost certain to open the batting, it's worth going in again for him to an end a poor sequence.

Recommended Bet Back Colin Munro top Heat bat SBK 10/3

Perth Scorchers v Sydney Thunder

Friday 3 January, 10.15

TV: live on Sky Sports

Perth Scorchers v Sydney Thunder Big Bash team news

Jhye Richardson is with Australia so Matthew Kelly is expected to come back into the line-up. Mitch Marsh has been dropped by Australia and could come straight back for the Scorchers. Nick Hobson would be the man to miss out.

Possible Scorchers XI: Allen, Hurst, Connolly, Marsh, Hardie, Turner, Agar, Kelly, Tye, Behrendorff, Morris

Leggie Tanveer Sangha remains sidelined with injury. Fellow spinner Toby Gray joins the squad as a replacement. Jason Sangha and Nathan McAndrew are also injured. Thunder are eyeing a third-successive win.

Probable Thunder XI: Warner, Bancroft, Rutherford, Davies, Billings, Gilkes, Green, Sams, Andrews, Ferguson, W Agar

Perth Scorchers v Sydney Thunder Big Bash pitch report

There have been 17 games under lights at Perth Stadium in the last five years. Ten have been won by the team batting first. More than 170 busted in first-innings has been busted ten times. More than 200 has been busted three times. The Thunder bowling could be vulnerable to a big score in the first dig here. Early 170s overs on the par line is possible.

Perth are beginning to motor and it is arguable they are too big at 1.794/5 to beat a Thunder side who may be flattering to deceive. This is certainly a watershed game for their credentials. If David Warner and co were able to pull off the points in this one they would demand to be taken seriously as title contenders. But it would be a major surprise.

Sherfane Rutherford is yet to fire for Thunder but after he batted at No 3 last time, Sportsbook are taking a risk by going as big as 5/16.00 about a top-bat win. We also note the [22/1] about Chris Green topping. There is a possibility that this Thunder top order struggles against a crack Perth attack.

Now read more Cricket tips and previews here!