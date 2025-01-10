Big Bash matches 30 and 31 Tips: Smith back with Sixers surge needed

Sydney Sixers v Perth Scorchers

Saturday 11 January, 05.45

TV: live on Sky Sports

Sydney Sixers v Perth Scorchers Big Bash team news

Steve Smith has been confirmed in the squad for his first Bash match of the season. They desperateely need him, though, with James Vince and Akeal Hosein on their way to ILT20. Smith won't be avilable for the play-offs so reinforcements are needed. English spinner Jafer Chohan could debut.

Probable Sixers XI: Smith, Philippe, Paterson, Henriques, Silk, Edwards, Kerr, Abbott, Chohan, Dwarshuis, Murphy

Mitch Marsh has been rested with Matt Hurst coming back into the squad. Pacer Matthew Kelly has been dropped to be replaced by fellow quick Mahli Beardman.

Possible Perth XI: Allen, Hurst, Hardie, Connolly, Turner, Hobson, Agar, Richardson, Tye, Behrendorff, Morris

Sydney Sixers v Perth Scorchers Big Bash pitch report

There is a big toss bias in night games at the SCG. Win the flip, bat first with 17 from 27 won by the team that defends a score. That trend hasn't copped yet but it could be third time's a charm.

The match odds market can't split the pair. and that is not hard to fathom. Both teams, usually so reliable, have been poor this season.

Sixers, prone to a stinker admittedly, have produced two in a row. Losing to Stars last time out is unforgiveable. Perth have three wins from seven and are struggling to qualify.

The edge is probably with Sixers, who should actually be favourites, but we would have to bet them only with the toss bias in their favour. We don't expect odds of 2.021/1 to move much.

Smith gets a 12/53.40 quote from Sportsbook for top Sixers bat. He has an excellent record in the last two years, winning the market four times in the seven matches he has played. He has two centuries and two fifties in his last five innings.

Recommended Bet Back Steve Smith top Sixers bat SBK 12/5

Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat

Saturday 11 January, 09.00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat Big Bash team news

Strikers have been denied the chance to play Travis Head who is ordered to be totally rested. Alex Carey is back, however, and he comes straight in probably at the expense of Ollie Pope. Jamie Overton may have left for Gulf Giants in which case they will hope Matt Short is fit again. Otherwise Pope plays.

Possible Strikers XI: Lynn, D Short, Weatherald, Carey, Ross, Pope, Bazley, Thornton, Doggett, Boyce, L Pope

Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja are available for only one Bash game but it won't be this one. They are not in the squad. Nor is all-rounder Paul Walter, who is injured.

Probable Heat XI: Wood, Munro, McSweeney, Renshaw, Bryant, Alsop, Neser, Johnson, Bartlett, Swepson, Kuhnemann

Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat Big Bash pitch report

Seven teams batting first in the last 12 have breached 200 at Adelaide but the home team's 142 against Scorchers last time summed up their issues with consistency this term. They do concede at nine an over so heat will be favoured to bust a par line in the low 170s.

Heat snapped a three-game losing streak last time otu against thunder. It could be they are beginning to find form again.

Certainly their bowling, now Michael neser is back, is formidable. That's a major bonus on a flat track and it should make all the difference against a Strikers team who knpow that even three wins in their last three won't be enough. Heat look value at 1.9310/11.

Recommended Bet Back Brisbane Heat to beat Adelaide Strikers EXC 1.93

Michael Neser has a career average of 34 on player performance (1pt per run, 10 per catch 20 per wicket) and 42 in the last two years. Playing overs on his quote of 37.5 at 5/61.84 is an option. Heat's Colin Munro remains well overdue for a top-bat win. Sportsbook go 7/24.50.

Recommended Bet Back Colin Munro top Heat bat SBK 7/2

