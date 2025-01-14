Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Sixers BBL Tips: Sixers value for the win

Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Sixers

Wednesday 15 January, 08:15

TV: live on Sky Sports

Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Sixers Big Bash team news

Adelaide must win their last two and hope results elsewhere go their way (Heat losing their last two for example) to stand a chance of qualification. They have Alex Carey to help out. Matt Short's return to fitness and form might have come too late.

Probable Strikers XI: M Short, Lynn, Carey, O Pope, Ross, D Short, Overton, Bazley, Doggett, Buckingham, L Pope, Haskett

Steve Smith remains available for Sixers after his ton in the contest against Perth made the difference. Remember there is no James Vince or Daniel Hughes. Smith will not be available for the play-offs so this is the strongest they get from now.

Possible Sixers XI: Philippe, Smith, Patterson, Henriques, Dwarshuis, Silk, Edwards, Davies, Kerr, Abbott, Murphy

Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Sixers Big Bash pitch report

There is no toss bias in night games at Adelaide. Instead we're looking runs. Strikers smashed 251 against Heat, Hobart posted 214 previously. Australia smashed 241 against West Indies in February. Eight teams batting first in the last 13 have breached 200. Overs 180s, 190s could be cheap on the innings market. Unsurprisingly, Strikers have the better run rate of the two this term, 9.2 beating 8.6.

Strikers are 2.0421/20 with Sixers 1.9420/21. That is a surprisingly big price about Sixers, who have had their wobbles this season but remain in a strong position for the top two. With a game in hand on Thunder they really should make it.

It is perhaps understandable why the market is nervous of them. They were terrible in defeats by Stars and Hurricanes. But this pitch may suit them. Their bowling is their strongest suit and whereas most batting units can look good on a flat one, smarts in the field is the key point of difference. It's two wins each on the head-to-head in the venue in the last four.

Strikers have struggled for consistency and have looked particularly weak against the better sides in the tourny.

Recommended Bet Back Sydney Sixers to win EXC 1.94

Smith has five wins in eight for top Sixers bat and the 15/82.88 that he wins again will be popular with Sportsbook. But we backed him against Perth and are not inclined to go in again. For Strikers, could D'Arcy Short be a rick at 10/111.00? He did bat down the order last time out but he has the potential to bat up top having opened and been at No 3 this term. Matt Short, who blitzed Heat, is an 11/43.75 jolly.

