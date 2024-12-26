Big Bash

Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash Tips: Get long of Short at 5/2

Matthew Wade
Wade is out with a calf injury

Ed Hawkins finds a top-bat bet for the action from Adelaide on Friday as two poor sides clash...

Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes
Friday 27 December, 08:15
TV: live on Sky Sports

Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash team news

Strikers have lost two from three, on the wrong end of contrasting brilliance from Heat's Nathan McSweeney and Thunder's Daniel Sams. They're just not quick enough with the bat at the moment and there's not much to like about Ollie Pope in the middle-order. They need a fast start from Matt Short.

Probable Strikers XI: M Short, D Short, Lynn, Pope, Ross, Overton, Bazley, Scott, Thornton, Boyce, L Pope

Hurricanes stunned Perth in their second game after a stinker against Renegades. Mitch Owen's 101 off 64 balls was the inspiration. Matthew Wade is out of the squad with a calf injury.

Possible HH XI: Owen, Jewell, Hope, McDermott, Chaudhary, David, Jordan, Ellis, Meretdith, Stanlake, Waqar

Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash pitch report

There is no toss bias in night games at Adelaide. Instead we're looking runs. Australia smashed 241 against West Indies in February. Strikers could only manage 165 against Stars though. Six teams batting first in the last ten have breached 200. We're looking for more than 170 at close to even money and await Sportsbook specials on runs, such as both teams to score 160.

Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash match prediction



Strikers are 1.865/6 with Hurricanes 2.1411/10. That's a poor price about the Strikers, who have been desperately disappointing and have lost the nous to close out tight games.

Hurricanes are taken to have a poor season but if you are betting them, it has to be odds-against. Versus an outfit low in confidence, this might not be the worst opportunity.

But with runs in the offing we do think the toss is key. Bat first, bat big. It could be that scoreboard pressure undoes two fragile teams in a chase.

Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash player bets



Matt Short is well overdue a score and it could be that it comes against one of his favourite attacks. Short averages 48 against HH and strikes at 154 against them. He took a ton off them at this ground in 2022. Sportsbook make him 5/23.50 for top bat and an overs buy on his performance is available at 46.5 (1pt per run, 10 per catch 20 per wicket).

Recommended Bet

Back Matt Short top Strikers bat

SBK5/2

Now read more Cricket tips and previews here!

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Indian Premier League

Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Tips: Is the runfest value?

  • Ed Hawkins
Travis head
Indian Premier League

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Gujarat Titans IPL Tips: Swerve odds-on RCB and back 66/1 treble

  • Ed Hawkins
Glenn Phillips
Indian Premier League

Listen to Cricket...Only Bettor: IPL latest betting strategies and tips

  • Max Liu
IPL trophy

Indian Premier League Predictions


Most Read Stories

  1. Cricket Tips

    Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Tips: Is the runfest value?

  2. Cricket Tips

    Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair

  3. Cricket Tips

    Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1

Latest podcast

Cricket...Only Bettor

The IPL Betting Hub | Are SRH and CSK done for?

  • Editor
Cricket...Only Bettor

The IPL Betting Hub

  • Editor