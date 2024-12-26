Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash Tips: Get long of Short at 5/2

Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes

Friday 27 December, 08:15

TV: live on Sky Sports

Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash team news

Strikers have lost two from three, on the wrong end of contrasting brilliance from Heat's Nathan McSweeney and Thunder's Daniel Sams. They're just not quick enough with the bat at the moment and there's not much to like about Ollie Pope in the middle-order. They need a fast start from Matt Short.

Probable Strikers XI: M Short, D Short, Lynn, Pope, Ross, Overton, Bazley, Scott, Thornton, Boyce, L Pope

Hurricanes stunned Perth in their second game after a stinker against Renegades. Mitch Owen's 101 off 64 balls was the inspiration. Matthew Wade is out of the squad with a calf injury.

Possible HH XI: Owen, Jewell, Hope, McDermott, Chaudhary, David, Jordan, Ellis, Meretdith, Stanlake, Waqar

Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash pitch report

There is no toss bias in night games at Adelaide. Instead we're looking runs. Australia smashed 241 against West Indies in February. Strikers could only manage 165 against Stars though. Six teams batting first in the last ten have breached 200. We're looking for more than 170 at close to even money and await Sportsbook specials on runs, such as both teams to score 160.

Strikers are 1.865/6 with Hurricanes 2.1411/10. That's a poor price about the Strikers, who have been desperately disappointing and have lost the nous to close out tight games.

Hurricanes are taken to have a poor season but if you are betting them, it has to be odds-against. Versus an outfit low in confidence, this might not be the worst opportunity.

But with runs in the offing we do think the toss is key. Bat first, bat big. It could be that scoreboard pressure undoes two fragile teams in a chase.

Matt Short is well overdue a score and it could be that it comes against one of his favourite attacks. Short averages 48 against HH and strikes at 154 against them. He took a ton off them at this ground in 2022. Sportsbook make him 5/23.50 for top bat and an overs buy on his performance is available at 46.5 (1pt per run, 10 per catch 20 per wicket).

Recommended Bet Back Matt Short top Strikers bat SBK 5/2

