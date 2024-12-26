Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash Tips: Get long of Short at 5/2
Ed Hawkins finds a top-bat bet for the action from Adelaide on Friday as two poor sides clash...
Strikers favourites
Short due a score
Wade out for HH
Pitch should be full of runs
Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes
Friday 27 December, 08:15
TV: live on Sky Sports
Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash team news
Strikers have lost two from three, on the wrong end of contrasting brilliance from Heat's Nathan McSweeney and Thunder's Daniel Sams. They're just not quick enough with the bat at the moment and there's not much to like about Ollie Pope in the middle-order. They need a fast start from Matt Short.
Probable Strikers XI: M Short, D Short, Lynn, Pope, Ross, Overton, Bazley, Scott, Thornton, Boyce, L Pope
Hurricanes stunned Perth in their second game after a stinker against Renegades. Mitch Owen's 101 off 64 balls was the inspiration. Matthew Wade is out of the squad with a calf injury.
Possible HH XI: Owen, Jewell, Hope, McDermott, Chaudhary, David, Jordan, Ellis, Meretdith, Stanlake, Waqar
Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash pitch report
There is no toss bias in night games at Adelaide. Instead we're looking runs. Australia smashed 241 against West Indies in February. Strikers could only manage 165 against Stars though. Six teams batting first in the last ten have breached 200. We're looking for more than 170 at close to even money and await Sportsbook specials on runs, such as both teams to score 160.
Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash match prediction
Strikers are 1.865/6 with Hurricanes 2.1411/10. That's a poor price about the Strikers, who have been desperately disappointing and have lost the nous to close out tight games.
Hurricanes are taken to have a poor season but if you are betting them, it has to be odds-against. Versus an outfit low in confidence, this might not be the worst opportunity.
But with runs in the offing we do think the toss is key. Bat first, bat big. It could be that scoreboard pressure undoes two fragile teams in a chase.
Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash player bets
Matt Short is well overdue a score and it could be that it comes against one of his favourite attacks. Short averages 48 against HH and strikes at 154 against them. He took a ton off them at this ground in 2022. Sportsbook make him 5/23.50 for top bat and an overs buy on his performance is available at 46.5 (1pt per run, 10 per catch 20 per wicket).
Recommended bets
