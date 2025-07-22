West Indies v Australia Second T20 tips: Bets at 4/1 and 6/1 for game two

West Indies may need to chase

Sabina Park looks flat

Expect early Australia inslaught with bat

Shepherd still standout for top bowler

Powell a strong option at 6s

England v India Fourth Test Superboost

On Wednesday England take on India in the fourth Test of the five match series at Old Trafford and Betfair have a Superboost for the action.

Joe Root has been in fine form throughout the last three matches hitting 22 Boundaries in the series so far.

For England's talisman with the bat to to hit 4+ boundaries in the 1st Innings we have boosted him from 4/61.67 to 11/102.11!

Recommended Bet Back Joe Root to Hit 4+ Boundaries in the 1st Innings WAS 4/6 NOW SBK 11/10

West Indies v Australia

Wednesday 23 July, 01.00

TV: Live on TNT

West Indies v Australia second T20 team news

West Indies say farewell to Andre Russell as the all-rounder plays his final game before retirement. Of course there should be no room for sentiment in the modern game and Russell keeping IPL winner Romario Shepherd out of the XI is ridiculous. If they were picking purely on form they could well be 1-0 up.

Windies lost their way with the bat setting a target and Shepherd's power hitting could have made the difference. Certainly he would have contributed more than Russell's one over for 18 with the ball. Shepherd might replace Sherfane Rutherford but we won't hold our breath.

Roston Chase top-scored in game one when he came in at No 3. That is a tactic if Windies lose an early wicket. If they don't Chase may be shunted further down. There was no room for the in-form Evin Lewis, either.

Possible WI XI: King, Hope, Chase, Hetmyer, Powell, Rutherford, Russell, Holder, Motie, Joseph, Akeal

Australia shuffled their pack after losing Matt Short to injury meaning Jake Fraser-McGurk was given another opportunity to prove that his purple patch last year was not a fluke. He failed. It would be a surprise if he finished the series.

Instead it was Mitch Owen who impressed on debut. He smashed a crucial 50 to finish a tricky chase having earlier taken a wicket. Cam Green top scored with 51 while Ben Dwarshuis brought his Blast form with four wickets. There was no space for Tim David.

Possible Australia XI: Marsh, Fraser-McGurk, Inglis, Green ,Maxwell, Owen, Connolly, Abbott, Dwarshuis, Zampa, Ellis

West Indies v Australia Second T20 pitch report

We do expect runs at Sabina Park. It looked a flat surface in the first match and the hosts really should have busted 200 batting first. The average first-innings score in the last ten T20I is 183. That alerts us to the 5/61.84 about Australia total runs at 181.5 at 5/61.84. It brings together two known factors. One, that the pitch is good and two West Indies' bowling is leaky.

A more short-term on option on Australia runs is their powerplay score at overs 55.5 at 5/61.84. They are aggressive up front and are unlikely to change their approach on a conducive surface. They managed 64 in the first match. Skip Mitch Marsh should really set the tone.

Recommended Bet Back Australia over 55.5 6 over runs SBK 5/6

West Indies are 2.305/4 with Australia 1.748/11. That is a cut on the Windies despite defeat in game one. When looking to get with an outsider it doesn't help that they are a shorter price after a defeat.



We're not averse to a gamble on the hosts here but we would have to have at least the 2.506/4 they started off with. And it wouldn't be a bad idea if they were chasing, either. This is a rare occurence when we ignore a toss bias for the team batting first because their bowling is so unreliable thgat they cannot be trusted to defend.

In that regard there is an in-play strategy. Australia got up to the 1.9010/11 mark batting second and we would be keen on them to get pretty much anything up to 220 against this lot. At even bigger odds the West Indies might not be the worst option in a chase themselves.

Man for man with the bat this is a strong XI and at home they have taken the notable scalps of South Africa and England in the last 12 months.

Our ire at West Indies' selection policy in leaving out Shepherd had much to do with the fact that they didn't pick their most potent bowler and one of the best top wicket-taker bets going. Shepherd has an insane return rate of 50% in the last 16 matches and is consistently underrated. If he doesn't play then it's money back but we have to get involved with Sportsbook's 4/15.00.

With the bat it is time to revisit Rovman Powell. Powell is one of those players who many would reckon is far too inconsistent to warrant support. But, again, his hit rate is riduculous for the West Indies. He wins the top-bat market 33% of the time so we think the 6/17.00 is a bet. If he doesn't win in this match we have to make our peace to keep backing him for the next three, too.

Recommended Bet Back Rovman Powell top WI bat SBK 6/1