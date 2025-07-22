West Indies v Australia Second T20 tips: Bets at 4/1 and 6/1 for game two
Ed Hawkins has the team news, pitch report, key stats and the best bets for the action from Sabina Park, Kingston early on Wednesday...
-
West Indies may need to chase
-
Sabina Park looks flat
-
Expect early Australia inslaught with bat
-
Shepherd still standout for top bowler
-
Powell a strong option at 6s
England v India Fourth Test Superboost
On Wednesday England take on India in the fourth Test of the five match series at Old Trafford and Betfair have a Superboost for the action.
Joe Root has been in fine form throughout the last three matches hitting 22 Boundaries in the series so far.
For England's talisman with the bat to to hit 4+ boundaries in the 1st Innings we have boosted him from 4/61.67 to 11/102.11!
West Indies v Australia
Wednesday 23 July, 01.00
TV: Live on TNT
West Indies v Australia second T20 team news
West Indies say farewell to Andre Russell as the all-rounder plays his final game before retirement. Of course there should be no room for sentiment in the modern game and Russell keeping IPL winner Romario Shepherd out of the XI is ridiculous. If they were picking purely on form they could well be 1-0 up.
Windies lost their way with the bat setting a target and Shepherd's power hitting could have made the difference. Certainly he would have contributed more than Russell's one over for 18 with the ball. Shepherd might replace Sherfane Rutherford but we won't hold our breath.
Roston Chase top-scored in game one when he came in at No 3. That is a tactic if Windies lose an early wicket. If they don't Chase may be shunted further down. There was no room for the in-form Evin Lewis, either.
Possible WI XI: King, Hope, Chase, Hetmyer, Powell, Rutherford, Russell, Holder, Motie, Joseph, Akeal
Australia shuffled their pack after losing Matt Short to injury meaning Jake Fraser-McGurk was given another opportunity to prove that his purple patch last year was not a fluke. He failed. It would be a surprise if he finished the series.
Instead it was Mitch Owen who impressed on debut. He smashed a crucial 50 to finish a tricky chase having earlier taken a wicket. Cam Green top scored with 51 while Ben Dwarshuis brought his Blast form with four wickets. There was no space for Tim David.
Possible Australia XI: Marsh, Fraser-McGurk, Inglis, Green ,Maxwell, Owen, Connolly, Abbott, Dwarshuis, Zampa, Ellis
West Indies v Australia Second T20 pitch report
We do expect runs at Sabina Park. It looked a flat surface in the first match and the hosts really should have busted 200 batting first. The average first-innings score in the last ten T20I is 183. That alerts us to the 5/61.84 about Australia total runs at 181.5 at 5/61.84. It brings together two known factors. One, that the pitch is good and two West Indies' bowling is leaky.
A more short-term on option on Australia runs is their powerplay score at overs 55.5 at 5/61.84. They are aggressive up front and are unlikely to change their approach on a conducive surface. They managed 64 in the first match. Skip Mitch Marsh should really set the tone.
West Indies v Australia Second T20 match prediction
West Indies are 2.305/4 with Australia 1.748/11. That is a cut on the Windies despite defeat in game one. When looking to get with an outsider it doesn't help that they are a shorter price after a defeat.
We're not averse to a gamble on the hosts here but we would have to have at least the 2.506/4 they started off with. And it wouldn't be a bad idea if they were chasing, either. This is a rare occurence when we ignore a toss bias for the team batting first because their bowling is so unreliable thgat they cannot be trusted to defend.
In that regard there is an in-play strategy. Australia got up to the 1.9010/11 mark batting second and we would be keen on them to get pretty much anything up to 220 against this lot. At even bigger odds the West Indies might not be the worst option in a chase themselves.
Man for man with the bat this is a strong XI and at home they have taken the notable scalps of South Africa and England in the last 12 months.
West Indies v Australia Second T20 player bets
Our ire at West Indies' selection policy in leaving out Shepherd had much to do with the fact that they didn't pick their most potent bowler and one of the best top wicket-taker bets going. Shepherd has an insane return rate of 50% in the last 16 matches and is consistently underrated. If he doesn't play then it's money back but we have to get involved with Sportsbook's 4/15.00.
With the bat it is time to revisit Rovman Powell. Powell is one of those players who many would reckon is far too inconsistent to warrant support. But, again, his hit rate is riduculous for the West Indies. He wins the top-bat market 33% of the time so we think the 6/17.00 is a bet. If he doesn't win in this match we have to make our peace to keep backing him for the next three, too.
Now read the best cricket Tips here!
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.