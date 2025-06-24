West Indies v Australia First Test Tips: Can Windies hang on against Aussies?

West indies need to play attritional cricket

Bridgetown surface may help

Keep home collapse on side

Labuschagne axed by Aussies

Khawaja set to find form

Read the story of England's stunning 17/1 18.00 first Test win here

Listen to Cricket... Only Bettor!

West Indies v Australia

Wednesday 26 June, 15:00

TV: Live on Willow

West Indies v Australia First Test team news

West Indies have a new leadership team with Roston Chase taking over as captain and Jomel Warrican, the veteran spinner, his deputy. Chase hasn't played a Test since 2023 while Warrican has played 19 in his career.

There is no Jason Holder or Kemar Roach these days. One may feel a shudder down one's spine when it is considered that Alzarri Joseph is attack leader. More surprising is the absence of batter Kavem Hodge, who has had success against Australia.

The hosts may pick one from Kevlon Anderson, Tevin Imlach or John Campbell at No 3 to act as a buffer to their two best batters, Keacy Carty and Shai Hope.

Possible WI XI: Brathwaite, Louis, Imlach/Campbell/Anderson, Carty, Hope, Greaves, Chase, Alzarri, Warrican, Shamar, Seales

Australia have axed Marnus Labuschagne days before the first test. It's a surprising move and one wonders if they they felt so strongly why he they bothered to include him in the squad. Steve Smith misses out on game one because of a finger injury

It means that Sam Konstas returns to the opening role with Usman Khawaja. Konstas would be well-advised to chill out a bit after a frenetic start to his career against India. Cameron Green and Josh Inglis could be at Nos 3 and 4.

There is no Nathan Lyon in the named squad so Matt Kuhnemann comes in. He has proved he can handle the pressure at this level and could go well..

Possible Australia XI: Khawaja, Konstas, Green, Inglis, Head, Webster, Carey, Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood, Kuhnemann

West Indies v Australia First Test pitch report

There have been four Tests played in the last five years at Bridgetown. The last was England's stalemate on what was a very flat and placid pitch indeed. England posted 507 and West Indies replied with 411. There is a notable drop-off in terms of runs per wicket from the first to the fourth-innings in the study sample, though, which suggests the surface is prone to deteriorate. It is down at 14 runs per wicket from 33.6.

It would make sense if the surface was at least flat early on. West Indies are going to want to stay in the game and may favour an attritional approach. Listen out for the pitch report at the toss and keep a watching brief.

If there is something in it for the bowlers, Australia's crack attack will find it. We note that West Indies average 22.8 runs per wicket in first-innings versus top six sides in the last ten years. Always keep a collapse on side on their innings runs, potentially wagering on one if they get to a second new ball. West Indies concede 34 runs per wicket under the same study. There is a little bit of rain forecast for day two.

Early doors Australia were as big as 1.412/5 for this one but have since been chopped to 1.351/3. It should be a routine win for the visitors providing they don't suffer a hangover from the World Test Championship final defeat. If there is one sporting team in the world which doesn't feel sorry for itself, it's Australia.

West Indies may cause them some nervy moments as they have to the likes of England and India in recent years at home but it is hard to see where their runs are going to come from or the on-field discipline, too. If the likes of Joseph can't get the basics right in white ball he doesn't stand much chance here on a potential road against run-hungry Aussies.

What we do note is the potential for the draw price to collapse. If Australia go big and then West Indies can start well at least with the bat, those outcomes combined with some day two rain could chop the price in half from 8.07/1.

Pat Cummins is a little skinny with the Sportsbook price at 12/53.40 for top Australia first-innings bowler given a win rate of 27% in the last two years. That lets in Micthell Starc at [3/1], an edge of one percent.

Otherwise there's little to be thrilled about. Usman Khawaja is expected to go well but the value on him is a top second-innings bat win when he returns at a massive 30% in the last two years. He should go off at around the 7/24.50 mark.

For West Indies, Carty has the potential to be a class act. In an ideal world he is protected from the new ball so we would be interested in getting long of his innings runs at 19.5.