Sri Lanka v Australia Second Test Tips: Don't rule out Sri Lanka comeback

Sri Lanka v Australia

Thursday 6 January, 04:30

TV: live on TNT Sports

Sri Lanka v Australia Second Test team news

Dmiuth Karunarate will retire after his 100th Test appearance. The opener is calling time after a strong career and signs that his pwoers are on the wane in the last 12 months.

Sri Lanka could make changes as they look to shore up a batting line-up which, frankly, was outwitted by Australia's spinners. Coach Sanath Jaysuriya blamed injudicious shot selection. They may have been guilty of hubris. Pathnum Nissanka, if fit, could come back to replace Oshada Fernando in the opening slot.

Nishan Peiris, the offie, had a tough Test in game one and the hosts may consider dropping him to hand a debut to Sonal Dinisha, an all-rounder. That would lengthen their batting.

Possible Sri Lanka XI: Oshada/Nissanka, Karunaratne, Chandimal, Mathews, Kamindu, Dhananjaya, Kusal Mendis, Prabath, Vandersay, Dinusha/Peiris, Asitha

Australia are not expected to make changes after Sam Konstas, the discarded opener, went home to play Shield cricket. It gives the likes of Josh Inglis and Beau Webster to cement their places ahead of the World Test Championship Final in the summer.

Inglis, a hundred on debut, surely gets a run while Webster seems a like-for-like replacement for Mitch Marsh, aside from the likelihood that he should be able to stay fitter for longer. Steve Smith leads. Matt Kuhnemann outbowled fellow spinners Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy in game one. Travis head will continue to open.

Probable Australia XI: Khawaja, Head, Labuschagne, Smith, Inglis, Carey, Webster, Starc, Kuhnemann, Lyon, Murphy

Sri Lanka v Australia Second Test pitch report

This Test will be played at Galle again. There is no toss bias in in the last five years (14 Tests) with seven matches won by the chaser. There have been no draws. The surface played as expected with big runs available first up and then signs that the wicket would increasingly take turn.

Spinners took 23 of the 26 to fall. The match was similar to the one played in September when Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by an innings after posting 602 for five declared. Spin dominated with 19 Kiwi wickets falling to spin. Pakistan won by four wickets in 2023 after replying to Sri Lanka's 312 with 461. In the two first-innings 12 of 20 wickets went to spin. In the last two it was 13 from 16.

As stated before game one there was a difference in average runs per wicket, declining steadily by each innings in our study period from the first to the fourth is as following: 37.8, 35, 27.2 and 25.2.

Sri Lanka managed only 247 in the third match innings. That is a good marker for shorting runs in the third. It may even pay to go low on the extremes for cheap lays in-play at that time, regardless of who is batting. Less than 170, 160 and 150 are options for the third- and fourth-innings. There is some forecast rain for day one but otherwise the weather is set fair so a draw looks highly improbable.

If the groundstaff have had time, and the hosts are inclined, a raging turner really should have been prepared for this contest. Sri Lanka may as well make it a toss fixture as batting first should be a huge advantage.

It is true the hosts were a major disappointment in game one in terms of their fight. They looked a like a team resigned to defeat rather quickly in the first dig.

Batting first should give them a lift and as stated before game one, they are value to get among the Aussie batters on a wearing surface. It should be a major test of technique and temperament. Back the hosts with the caveat at 3.309/4

Recommended Bet Back Sri Lanka batting first SBK 3.30

We had a nice win on Usman Khawaja to score a 50 in the first Test because of his sensational record in Asia. If you missed it, Khawaja has now won seven first-innings top bats in the last ten under the filter.

His double century, in a funny way, made us feel a bit like mugs for not being bolder. But slow and steady wins the race and there is little wrong for those who missed out by trying on the 15/82.88 about another first-innings 50. It will be his seventh in 11 in the filter.

Steve Smith, unflappable and assured also in game one, is another solid option at 11/82.38 for a 50. Sri Lankan Kamindu Mendis is 13/82.63 on the same market as we are keen to get with players to win profits based purely on what they do and not rely on others. It is standard for when a road is expected.

