Australia v West Indies

Tuesday 6 February, 03.30

TV: Live on TNTSports

Australia v West Indies Second ODI team news

Ben McDermott has been added to the squad after Matt Short was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Travis Head has also been rested so there is a chance he could come straight into the XI.

Josh Hazlewood is out so he can remain in Sydney ahead of the T20 series. Spencer Johnson takes his spot in the squad and will be in contention to play with Lance Morris. Xavier Bartlett comes back after resting for game two.

Possible XI: Inglis, Fraser-McGurk, Green, Smith, Labuschagne, Hardie, Abbott, Bartlett, Zampa, Johnson/Morris

Alzarri Joseph came back into the XI replacing Hayden Walsh for the defeat in Sydney. At the break they looked bang in the game when restricting Australia to 258.

Considering Gudakesh Motie was the architect of that West Indies may consider bringing back Walsh, perhaps in place of Roston Chase.

The batters continue to struggle and there was only brief hope that they could get up in the chase.

Possible XI: Athanaze, Greaves, Ottley, Hope, Carty, Shepherd, Walsh, Joseph, Ford, Motie, Thomas

Australia v West Indies Third ODI pitch report

There have been 10 ODI played at Manuka Oval and eight have been won by the side batting first. It's a stat which is skewed by mismatches, though.

Each of the last four have seen big runs, a sequence started by South Africa's 411 against Zimbabwe. India defended 302 against Australia in 2020. Australia batting to fire up front may be worth a wager for more than 310 if we can get close to even money.

Australia v West Indies Third ODI match odds

West Indies, clearly, need to bat first given the toss bias. We were hopeful of a similar strategy in Sydney but the flip didn't work out.

It's slightly disappointing West Indies have come in to 6.806/1 from 7.26/1 but we will retain a small interest.

Their bowling was strong enough at the SCG to suggest they could be in the game if they could just show some batting gumption. There is the possibility of showers but we're not expecting to lose overs.

Shai Hope has been boosted to 4/15.00 for top West Indies bat. Hope has six wins in his last 19, a win percentage of 31.5%. We really should be brave and retain faith in him to land. Likewise Adam Zampa, who has been pushed out to 16/54.20 after two blanks. Sportsbook have the absent Hazlewood as 11/43.75 jolly.

