Australia v Pakistan First ODI Tips: Undercooked Pakistan up against it

Australia v Pakistan

Monday 4 November 03:00

TV: live on TNT Sports

Australia v Pakistan First ODI team news

The world champions are at full strength with the ball as their home summer begins. But not with the bat.

Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa are all available in what should prove a far too strong bowling attack. Josh Hazlewood is playing Sheffield Shield so Sean Abbott plays. There is no Travis Head in the opening slot, though, so Matt Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk are to be paired.

Names Australia XI: Short, Fraser-McGurk, Smith, Inglis, Labuschagne, Maxwell, Hardie, Abbott, Cummins, Zampa, Hwood

Pakistan have a fast turnaround following their comeback win over England in a Test series. Typically, they remain in crisis. Coach Gary Kirsten has resigned after not getting the players he wanted. Jason Gillespie steps in from the Test team.

Presumably Kirsten fancied some from Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf. None are involved. Saim Ayub will makes his debut. Likewise Irfan Khan, a specialist batter, probably at No 7. With no specialist spinner picked, Salman Agha and Kamran Ghulam will bowl spin if needed. It is slightly surprising that Pakistan have relied so heavily on pace.

Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Shaeen Afridi, axed against England, all return. Mohammad Rizwan will be skip.

Possible England XI: Shafique, Ayub, Babar, Ghulam, Salman, Rizwan, Irfan, Afridi, Rauf, Naseem, Hasnain

Australia v Pakistan First ODI pitch report

There have been only two games in the last five years at the MCG. Australia thumped England after posting 355 and then rolling them for 142. West Indies' 231 was chased easily by the hosts previously. It is often a surface which gives help to the bowlers. We do fear for Pakistan's batting here against a crack unit and expected muggy conditions could help seam and swing. Under 263.5 on a par line for the visitors is tempting. Incredibly they've only busted that mark three times in their history batting first in Australia. That's 27 matches. There's no toss bias under lights.

Recommended Bet Back Pakistan under 263.5 1st inns runs SBK 2.0

Australia are 1.222/9 with Pakistan 5.309/2. We're all for taking on short-priced favourites but now is not yet the time. Pakistan need some overs in the middle for batters and bowlers to get used to the conditions but also the change in format.

Pretty much everything is against Pakistan, not least that run record mentioned. They have played only three ODI in 12 months, have won only two in their last 13 (both at home) against Australia and have lost ten from 14 at the 'G.

Adam Zampa has a 46% win rate in the last two years in this format and the 16/54.20 that he takes most wickets for the Aussies is a strong option. But we will be canny (or foolish) and keep our powder dry. A 'G pitch which could help pacers and overcast conditions might not be conducive. We can see the Pakistan top order getting blown away before he gets a chance.

