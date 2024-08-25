West Indies v South Africa Second T20 Tips: Saffers can improve for the run

West Indies too short at 1.65 4/6

Tarouba surface much improved

South Africa may juggle XI

Motie could be underrated for top bowler

West Indies v South Africa

Sunday 25 August, 20:00

TV: live on TNT Sports

West Indies v South Africa Second T20 team news

West Indies left out Johnson Charles to try Alick Athanaze in the opening berth alongside Shai Hope for game one. It was a gamble which paid off after the pair built a strong platform for the chase of 175.

But Nic Pooran starred with the bat. His 65 off 26 balls, including seven sixes, ensured they got home with 13 balls to spare.

With the ball West Indies may have been disappointed that they allowed South Afria off the hook. A simple chase was in the offing with SA 42 for five. Shamar Joseph came in for treatment and could be vulnerable to Obed McCoy.

Possible XI: Athanaze, Hope, Pooran, Powell, Chase, Rutherford, Shepherd, Allen, Akeal, Forde, McCoy/Shamar

South Africa have a worry about Nandre Burger. Four consecutive sixes off his bowling by Nic Pooran and an economy rate of 15 was a disaster. Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the series with injury so Lizaad Williams comes into the reckoning.

On the plus side, 18-year-old left-armer Kwena Maphaka was excellent, conceding just 25 runs. With Ottniel Baartman also tight they have a semblance of control.

But the balance was all wrong for the first match. Rassie van der Dussen at No 5 makes little sense and using all-rounder Wiaan Mulder gives them an extra bowling option. Tristan Stubbs' excellent 76 from 42 suggests they can improve.

Possible XI: Rickleton, Hendricks, Markraam, Stubbs, Ferreira, Kruger, Mulder, Fortuin, Maphaka, Baartman, Williams

West Indies v South Africa Second T20 pitch report

The Tarouba surface was sanctioned for poor quality in the T20 World Cup. It was slow and low. But this looked like a true surface. The clue was the ease with which West Indies chased. Five from the last 12 have busted 165.5. Playing overs 172.5 is dependant, however, on whether this is a new surface. If it isn't (check at the toss) then it's a swerve.

West Indies are 1.654/6 with South Africa 2.486/4. Despite the easy win for West Indies in game one, there is enough ability in this South Africa team to improve. They are more than competitive.

But they do need to pick a sensible XI. If they can do that then there are signs they at least flip these odds.

Stubbs' knock is, of course, encouraging but West indies are prone to being one-dimensional. This is far from a crack bowling attack and they can go for runs at the death as Stubbs showed.

Recommended Bet Back South Africa SBK 2.48

Roston Chase was our man to follow with bat and ball first up. But we have moved on. The wicket was not as expected and didn't suit his more attritional style. a cut to 9/25.50 for top bat from 13/27.50 doesn't help. Chase only bowled a single over, too. With the ball Gudakesh Motie is underrated at 7/24.50 for top bowler with a win rate of 26%. Pooran's top-bat win was only his fourth in his last 29 so we're not fussed about the 11/43.75. Athanaze is too big at 9/25.50 on ability and as an opener. For South Africa, Markram continues to disappoint and it's now one top-bat win in 26. He is 10/34.33.