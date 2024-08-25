West Indies v South Africa Second T20 Tips: Saffers can improve for the run
Ed Hawkins previews game two from Tarouba and expects a tighter contest if South African can get their XI right...
-
West Indies too short at 1.654/6
-
Tarouba surface much improved
-
South Africa may juggle XI
-
Motie could be underrated for top bowler
West Indies v South Africa
Sunday 25 August, 20:00
TV: live on TNT Sports
West Indies v South Africa Second T20 team news
West Indies left out Johnson Charles to try Alick Athanaze in the opening berth alongside Shai Hope for game one. It was a gamble which paid off after the pair built a strong platform for the chase of 175.
But Nic Pooran starred with the bat. His 65 off 26 balls, including seven sixes, ensured they got home with 13 balls to spare.
With the ball West Indies may have been disappointed that they allowed South Afria off the hook. A simple chase was in the offing with SA 42 for five. Shamar Joseph came in for treatment and could be vulnerable to Obed McCoy.
Possible XI: Athanaze, Hope, Pooran, Powell, Chase, Rutherford, Shepherd, Allen, Akeal, Forde, McCoy/Shamar
South Africa have a worry about Nandre Burger. Four consecutive sixes off his bowling by Nic Pooran and an economy rate of 15 was a disaster. Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the series with injury so Lizaad Williams comes into the reckoning.
On the plus side, 18-year-old left-armer Kwena Maphaka was excellent, conceding just 25 runs. With Ottniel Baartman also tight they have a semblance of control.
But the balance was all wrong for the first match. Rassie van der Dussen at No 5 makes little sense and using all-rounder Wiaan Mulder gives them an extra bowling option. Tristan Stubbs' excellent 76 from 42 suggests they can improve.
Possible XI: Rickleton, Hendricks, Markraam, Stubbs, Ferreira, Kruger, Mulder, Fortuin, Maphaka, Baartman, Williams
West Indies v South Africa Second T20 pitch report
The Tarouba surface was sanctioned for poor quality in the T20 World Cup. It was slow and low. But this looked like a true surface. The clue was the ease with which West Indies chased. Five from the last 12 have busted 165.5. Playing overs 172.5 is dependant, however, on whether this is a new surface. If it isn't (check at the toss) then it's a swerve.
West Indies v South Africa Second T20 match prediction
West Indies are 1.654/6 with South Africa 2.486/4. Despite the easy win for West Indies in game one, there is enough ability in this South Africa team to improve. They are more than competitive.
But they do need to pick a sensible XI. If they can do that then there are signs they at least flip these odds.
Stubbs' knock is, of course, encouraging but West indies are prone to being one-dimensional. This is far from a crack bowling attack and they can go for runs at the death as Stubbs showed.
West Indies v South Africa Second T20 player bets
Roston Chase was our man to follow with bat and ball first up. But we have moved on. The wicket was not as expected and didn't suit his more attritional style. a cut to 9/25.50 for top bat from 13/27.50 doesn't help. Chase only bowled a single over, too. With the ball Gudakesh Motie is underrated at 7/24.50 for top bowler with a win rate of 26%. Pooran's top-bat win was only his fourth in his last 29 so we're not fussed about the 11/43.75. Athanaze is too big at 9/25.50 on ability and as an opener. For South Africa, Markram continues to disappoint and it's now one top-bat win in 26. He is 10/34.33.
Now read more of the best Cricket tips here!
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Cricket Tips
West Indies v South Africa Second T20 Tips: Saffers can improve for the run
-
Cricket Tips
Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair
-
Cricket Tips
Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1