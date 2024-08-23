West indies v South Africa First T20 Tips: Thrill of the Chase at big prices

Both sides rest key players

Tarouba surface has been hard for batters

Chase stands out at 13/2 7.50 for top bat

Maharaj 7/2 for top bowler

West Indies v South Africa

Friday 23 August, 20:00

TV: live on TNT Sports

West Indies v South Africa First T20 team news

West Indies have rested Andre Russell, Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder with the CPL starting next week. Holder may not be a big miss but it's fair to say that with the other two absent they are not full-strength.

Still, they boast middle- to lower-order batting power. Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd at Nos 6 and 7 is fair. Shepherd could also get death duty with the ball.

We remain unconvinced Hope is a T20 player although a strong CPL last year means it is hard to argue about him getting another chance.

Possible XI: Charles, Hope, Pooran, Powell, Chase, Rutherford, Shepherd, Allen, Akeal, Forde, McCoy/Shamar

South Africa have left out Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada. But they should still boast decent hitting ability and potency with the ball.

Tristan Stubbs and Donovan Ferreira are the coming men in terms of ball striking. Nandre Burger's pace is eyecatching while Lungi Ngidi has consistently been a more regular wicket-taker than Rabada.

There are doubts about a fast start with the top three while balance will be crucial. Wiaan Mulder and Patrick Kruger, two all-rounders, may be required.

Possible XI: Markram, Hendricks, can der Dussen, Stubbs, Ferreira, Kruger, Mulder, Fortuin, Baartman, Burger, Ngidi

West Indies v South Africa First T20 pitch report

The Tarouba surface was sanctioned for poor quality in the T20 World Cup. It was slow and low. Runscoring was like wading through treacle. West Indies defended 149 v New Zealand in perhaps the most useful form guide. Afghanistan's 56 all out with South Africa pace is noteworthy. Of less use is Papua New Guinea's 78 v New Zealand, Uganda's 40 v NZ and PNG's 95 against the Afghans.

If the track is similar, then a score of 140-150 is likely to be the target for the side batting first. Therefore a par line at 163.5 to short looks too big. More than 165.5 has been busted in four of the last 11. No rain is forecast.

Recommended Bet Back under 163.5 1st inns runs EX 2.0

West Indies v South Africa First T20 match prediction

West Indies are 1.784/5 with South Africa 2.245/4. The Windies are slowly shortening and it is hard to make a case that they are the wrong price.

When one factors in the absence of established players and a wicket which, if there was a huge gulf between the teams, could be a leveller then they are unappetising.

There isn't a huge chunk of evidence that one team is better than the other so at this stage South Africa could be considered a smidge of value.

Roston Chase has an excellent record against South Africa with the bat and two of his three top-bat wins in the last two years have come against them. Sportsbook go 13/27.50 about a man who has a 23% hit rate. This pitch should be ideal for Chase to get amongst it. Arguably he is a better bet with the ball. Chase wins at 30% and the 7/18.00 - again on an ideal surface - has appeal. Pooran will be all the rage at 3/14.00 for top WI bat but bear in mind his win rate is just 10%.

Recommended Bet Back Roston Chase top WI bowler SBK 7/1