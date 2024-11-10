West Indies v England Second T20 Tips: Don't miss top-bat bet at 100s

West Indies v England

Sunday 10 November 20:00

TV: live on TNT Sports

West Indies v England second T20 team news

West Indies are unlikely to panic after the eight-wicket defeat in game one. They will put the reverse down to a top-order batting flop. If they don't resist the temptation to make changes the most likely is Shimron Hetmyer, who was out for a duck, making way for Shai Hope or Roston Chase.

With the ball there is still no Alzarri Joseph, who is banned after his hissy fit in the ODI series. They did have only five bowling options for the first match so another possible tweak would be for Hetmyer to make way for a specialist in the shape of Matthew Forde.

Possible West Indies XI: King, Lewis, Pooran, Hope, Powell, Rutherford, Russell, Akeal, Motie, Forde, Shamar

England welcomed back Jos Buttler as skipper and he returned with a win and a duck. It was almost the complete T20 performance for the visitors. When they reduced West indies to 117 for eight it looked likely to be a very quick game indeed.

But they allowed Gudakesh Motie and Romario Shepherd to post a far more challenging target of 183. It was to their credit, then, when Buttler followed Will Jacks in quick succession that they didn't go into their shell. Phil Salt produced a special with 103 from 54 balls.

They may still have to make a change, though. Reece Topley is a major doubt with a jarred knee meaning Jofra Archer could come back in.

Possible England XI: Salt, Jacks, Buttler, Bethell, Livingstone, S Curran, Mousley, J Overton, Archer, Rashid, Saqib

West Indies v England Second T20 pitch report

The Bridgetown pitch looked pretty decent for batting and we were able to land a winner at 4/15.00 for both teams to score 180. It was a fortunate win, though with West Indies' top-order razed. having got away with one somewhat we might give the runs markets a swerve. But it was noticeable how easier batting second was. That was in line with an all-time T20 toss bias of 54% for the chaser. With the West Indies bowling economy taking a further hit and pushing them closer to 9 in the last two years, if there is any gamble on a par line in the mid 180s we would rather be backing England. There is the possibility of some showers so playing the 20-overs line protects you from any loss of overs.

England have hardened to 1.8910/11 from 1.9620/21 for game two following their comprehensive win. It would be harsh to say that was a wrong market move but there remains rationale for reckoning that this should be a choice affair.

With both sides having the potential to be wayward with the ball (West Indies admittedly more so) the toss looks key, particularly if rain could make for a reduced thrash-and-bash target. This holds with that long-standing toss bias.

Backing the hosts in a chase, then, might not be the worst idea. If one prefers to go in-play there is the possibility of much bigger odds at the break, too.

Crazy, bonkers price alert. Gudakesh Motie was one hit away from winning West indies top bat at around 35s on Saturday night. Nic Pooran's 38 won it. But Motie has been pushed out by Sportsbook to 100/1101.00.

The all-rounder has been a consistent follow on this market for the last few weeks. It's been a wager based on ability with the the potential for him moving up the order. We don't have any expectation that Motie wins here but it is a wrong price and we have to take it.

A bet with expectation is Buttler to return to form. He has been pushed out to 11/43.75 by Sportsbook from 12/53.40. It is worth an interest in him reminding everyone he is one of the best around.

Recommended Bet Back Gudakesh Motie top WI bat SBK 100/1

Recommended Bet Back Jos Buttler top England bat SBK 11/4

Now read more Cricket tips and previews here