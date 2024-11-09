West Indies v England First T20 Tips: Bridgetown bash in the offing for batters

West Indies v England

Saturday 9 November 20:00

TV: live on TNT Sports

West Indies v England first T20 team news

West Indies are at full-strength for the T20 series with Andre Russell, Nic Pooran and Akeal Hosein all back after missing the 2-1 reverse in Sri Lanka. Rovman Powell leads.

There is no Alzarri Joseph for the first two at least and they may as well keep him out of the series. Joseph has been banned after throwing his toys out of the pram and leaving the field for not getting his field placing in the third ODI.

This is West Indies' strongest suit. They will see a possible route to victory by pairing Akeal with Gudakesh Motie in the spin department.

Possible West Indies XI: King, Lewis, Pooran, Hope, Powell, Rutherford, Russell, Akeal, Motie, Motie, Forde, Shamar

England welcome back Jos Buttler as skipper. Buttler hasn't played since the end of the World Cup in June. One suspects he has needed the mental break as much as the physical so he should be raring to go.

he should open with Phil Salt who is much more dangerous in T20. Will Jacks may bat at No 3. They probably are a specialist batter light considering the wealth of bowling options but Jordan Cox's form isn't good enough. It would be a surprise if Jofra Archer was not rested for the first game.

Possible England XI: Buttler, Salt, Jacks, Livingstone, Bethell, S Curran, Mousley, J Overton, Rashid, Saqib, Topley

West Indies v England First T20 pitch report

There is a 54% bias for the side batting first under lights in Bridgetown in all T20 although in the last five years it's fifty-fifty. There is a good chance of this being a flat wicket. In 10 of the last 17 (five years), more than 170 has been busted. Both teams to score 200 has landed twice, including when these sides met at the venue in 2022. West indies have a higher economy rate than England in the last two years at 8.7 so it might be wise to expect them to be more reliable to bust a par line which could bet set in the 180s. Sportsbook have boosted both teams to score 180 to 4/15.00. That's not a bad price. in four of the last 12 meetings between these two that would have been a winner.

Recommended Bet Back both teams to score 180 SBK 4/1

West Indies are 2.021/1 with England 1.9620/21. It's essentially a choice affair as the market struggles to split two teams who are viewed as having the same weaknesses; dangerous with the bat but leaky with the ball.

The hosts probably deserve more respect, though. Bringing back their best players is a major boost and there is a sense that West Indies have more nous these days in white ball.

or rather, the feeling is that England are very much a side in transition and, unlike West indies, are not entirely sure about their combinations. On balance West indies should be favourites. But not by much.

Two of the most reliable T20 batters in the world are on show here. Both Jos Buttler and Nic Pooran, as discussed on Cricket...Only Bettor, would have won you money to £10 level stakes on the tops markets in the last two years. Buttler is 12/53.40 and Pooran 23/103.30. They are 9/25.50 and 11/26.50 respectively for top match bat. Any of the four wagers are fair.

