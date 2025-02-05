Wednesday's ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Vipers will be a value bet if they chase under lights

Play-off pressure in both the ILT20 and SAT20

Vipers-Capitals winner goes to final

Batting second crucial in Dubai

Loser knocked out in Sunrisers-Joburg

Du Plooy underrated for top-bat win

Desert Vipers v Dubai Capitals

Wednesday 5 February, 14:30

TV: live on Zee

Desert Vipers v Dubai Capitals ILT20 tips

David Warner is a doubt for the first qualifier for Dubai Capitals. He missed their last group match, which also happened to be against Vipers, with a bad back. It was unlikely to have a been a precaution because it was not a dead game.

In his place, Adam Rossington came in as a sub and opened the batting. It was his 27 from 18 that ensured Capitals didn't get bogged down in a chase of 138. Presumably Warner will be an automatic pick but he is unlikely to field.

Vipers have lost two of their last three. But they have lost Fakhar Zaman who has returned to Pakistan for the forthcoming ODI tri-series. Azam Khan opened the batting in his absence. They may have an issue with UAE players Ali Naseer, an all-rounder, and pacer Khuzaima Tanveer, who was expensive in that defeat. They are likely to hide them if possible.

Despite finishing below Vipers, Capitals are the surprise favourites. It is also surprising that the market still won't make these choice affairs considering the toss bias. In Dubai in night games it currently stands at a massive 68% in the last four years (62 matches). This makes this game pretty simple to call, then. We have no issues in recognising Vipers as the value if priced at least at even money in the chase.

Sportsbook have priced Warner's total performance (1pt per run, 10 per catch) at 28.5 for unders 5/61.84. Given that we would be surprised if he fields and he could be an impact sub in or out, it would make sense to short. Particularly when you consider his runs quote is 23.5. Potentially you're just shorting his runs at a higher quote.

Recommended Bet Back Vipers batting 2nd EXC 2.0

Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Joburg Super Kings

Wednesday 5 February, 15:30

TV: live on Sky Sports

Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Joburg Super Kings SAT20 tips

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have made it into the play-offs. The defence of their crown has felt like a rather desperate, scrambled affair. A bonus-point win over Paarl in their final ladder outing has made qualification look easier than it was. Having lost their previous two they were under pressure.

Aiden Markram's team did lose their first three, though, so they have shown admirable qualities to bounce back. The fact that those qualities have included expertise on sticky wickets, such as those at home, may make this a tricky contest.

At Centurion batters have dominated. This term Sunrisers have looked uncomfortable on decent tracks. For example, they were rolled for 113 against Capitals on their previous visit to this venue. They also produced a stinker on a fair track at the Wanderers.

Joburg, of course, know all about that. They won that game by nine wickets after Sunrisers could post only 118. It would seem fair that Joburg are lined up to go off as favourites in this contest with an early show suggesting Sunrisers could be as big as 2.1011/10. We're not rushing to take that pre-toss.

We could feel differently after the toss, though. In the last 13 day-nighters at this ground, ten have been won by the side batting first. There is a strong argument for Joburg showing Sunrisers how to post a total and then applying pressure to a clearly fragile line-up.

The sixes market is of interest again. Eight of those 13 have seen Sportsbook's overs line of 12.5 busted. Forecast rain, however, means there is the potential for a loss of overs so we may have to swerve. That rain makes us less confident in the toss bias to be frank, too.

The best bet therefore is Leus Du Plooy, who has won once on top Joburg bat this season in his eight outings. He began the tournament with a two-year 42% win rate. Sportsbook's 5/16.00 then is a little cheeky in terms of his success. He's got bundles of ability, too and has shown enough to suggest that another decent total is within his grasp. There's also the not insignificant fact that he opened last time out. That could be crucial if overs are lost. Money back if fewer than 10 overs are bowled.

Recommended Bet Back Leus Du Plooy top JSK bat SBK 5/1

