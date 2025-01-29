Wednesday's ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Back Vince for top Giants bat at 23/10

Vipers suffered horror show last time out

Dubai nights favour the chaser

Vince has form for top bat at 23/10 3.30

Have Sunrisers been found out?

Overs play on sixes is an option at 5/6 1.84

Desert Vipers v Gulf Giants

Wednesday 29 January, 14:30

TV: live on Zee

Desert Vipers v Gulf Giants ILT20 tips

Vipers suffered an inexplicable heavy defeat by MI Emirates on Monday. Despite benefitting from the chase, they conceded 228 and were then razed for 78. The 154-run margin of defeat cut their net run rate and hammered confidence.

They should still make the top two, though. One more win could be enough so long as Dubai Capitals don't rack up three big wins. But the absence of Wanindu Hasaranga gave their bowling a mediocre feel. Without the Sri Lankan there is limited guile in their attack. Lockie Ferguson also missed the match. It remains to be seen whether those two come back.

Giants have won their last two, raising hopes off a play-off berth. A six-wicket win over Warriors in the chase last time out once again highlighted the importance of the toss. All Giants' wins have come when batting second.

In Dubai in night games, 39 from 59 (before Capitals-Warriors on Tuesday) have been won by the chaser. That makes it impossible to take the 1.738/11 about Vipers pre-toss. We don't expect the odds to shift much post flip so it could be they bounce back in style if it goes their way. Giants look likely to mature to 2.305/4.

Vipers won the earlier head-to-head by six wickets when they restricted Giants to just 119. James Vince notched a half-century and it might be time to return to him for top bat wins with the win zone very much approaching. He is 23/103.30 with Sprotsbook.

Azam Khan won for us and Vipers last time out with the mighty score of 12 at 25/126.00. We don't need to go back for more. With Vipers' collapses on the mind, we note the 75/176.00 about Luke Wood who can hit a long ball.

Recommended Bet Back James Vince top GG bat SBK 23/10

MI Cape Town v Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Wednesday 29 January, 15:30

TV: live on Sky Sports

MI Cape Town v Sunrisers Eastern Cape SAT20 tips

Sunrisers' resurgence was unceremeoniously halted by Joburg Super Kings on Sunday. The defending champions went down by nine wickets after a pathetic batting display, posting just 118.

There had been more of a suspicion that Sunrisers' four-game winning streak previously had been built on sand. Or rather, the dung heap that is the Port Elizabeth surface which has allowed them to perfect the art of stodgy play with bat and ball.

They are, perhaps, a side which need a leveller. Do they get that at Newlands? Possibly. After three games the square could be jaded. There is also the idea that chasing is easier at this venue with nine wins from the last 15 in day-nighters.

Cape Town are hot favourites. They are second and can finish off Sunrisers' hopes of a top-two spot with victory. They beat their rivals by 97 runs in game one of the season. At this stage it is hard to argue that an expected 1.705/7 region for them is a wrong price.

For players to follow, George Linde's hitting is catching the eye and at some stage the 11/112.00 could look big, particularly with Cape Town's penchant for changing the batting order.

An overs play on sixes is another option. In the last 15 day-nighters, overs 12.5 have won 10 times. Sportsbook offer 5/61.84. No rain is forecast so a reduction in overs is unlikely. The biggest threat to the bet is another Sunrisers batting flop.

Recommended Bet Back over 12.5 sixes SBK 5/6

