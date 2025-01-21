Wednesday's ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Hasaranga and Baartman can finally deliver

India v England first T20 superboost

To celebrate the start of England's T20 series against India on Wednesday at Eden Gardens, Betfair are offering cricket punters a Superboost. Back a six to be hit in any of three overs - as happened in each of the last three IPL matches this ground - at boosted odds of 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back a Six hit in any of the first three Overs of the Match SBK 1/1

Desert Vipers v Sharjah Warriorz

Wednesday 22 January, 14.30

TV: live on Zee

Desert Vipers v Sharjah Warriorz ILT20 tips

Desert Vipers' reputation as the best side in ILT20 took a hit in defeat by Dubai Capitals. But it was a toss bias in a night game that did for them in truth. It is worth repeating that the flip is crucial in these matches.

In a night game again in Dubai, the side batting first will almost certainly chase. The bias stands at 66% in the last four years. What this does mean is that pre-toss odds of 1.51/2 Vipers are the epitome of bad value. We would expect those numbers to drift to the 1.608/13 region as the game appraoches but that would not change our view on value. Warriorz could go off as big as 2.407/5 and they would represent a bet even with a slight cut in the chase.

Warriorz have won twice, both when batting second. It is a great leveller. They could also be boosted by having Tim Seifert available after the Big Bash. Tom Kohler-Cadmore, their most reliable batter, has missed the last two. Adil Rashid has left for England duty.

In terms of players to follow, we remain frustrated by a lack of wins for Vipers's Wanindu Hasaranga. We can only hope that heavy traffic on these pitches increase his grip and turn, ensuring that he cops soon. His win rate in the competition is down to 28% and with Sportsbook offering 11/43.75, this could be our last chance if we insist on a gap between win rate and implied probability.

Kohler-Cadmore is 13/53.60 for a top bat win. It may be time to also consider lower-order bats as pitches get more worn. Luke Wood immediately catches the ey at 70/171.00 for Vipers.

Recommended Bet Back Wanindu Hasaranga top DV bowler SBK 11/4






