Wednesday's ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Hasaranga and Baartman can finally deliver
Ed Hawkins previews a pair of T20 fixtures on Wednesday - Desert Vipers v Sharjah Warriorz and Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Pretoria Capitals
-
Vipers take a hit
-
Dubai bias udner lights
-
Hasaranga value
-
Baartman can inspire SEC
-
Desert Vipers v Sharjah Warriorz
Wednesday 22 January, 14.30
TV: live on Zee
Desert Vipers v Sharjah Warriorz ILT20 tips
Desert Vipers' reputation as the best side in ILT20 took a hit in defeat by Dubai Capitals. But it was a toss bias in a night game that did for them in truth. It is worth repeating that the flip is crucial in these matches.
In a night game again in Dubai, the side batting first will almost certainly chase. The bias stands at 66% in the last four years. What this does mean is that pre-toss odds of 1.51/2 Vipers are the epitome of bad value. We would expect those numbers to drift to the 1.608/13 region as the game appraoches but that would not change our view on value. Warriorz could go off as big as 2.407/5 and they would represent a bet even with a slight cut in the chase.
Warriorz have won twice, both when batting second. It is a great leveller. They could also be boosted by having Tim Seifert available after the Big Bash. Tom Kohler-Cadmore, their most reliable batter, has missed the last two. Adil Rashid has left for England duty.
In terms of players to follow, we remain frustrated by a lack of wins for Vipers's Wanindu Hasaranga. We can only hope that heavy traffic on these pitches increase his grip and turn, ensuring that he cops soon. His win rate in the competition is down to 28% and with Sportsbook offering 11/43.75, this could be our last chance if we insist on a gap between win rate and implied probability.
Kohler-Cadmore is 13/53.60 for a top bat win. It may be time to also consider lower-order bats as pitches get more worn. Luke Wood immediately catches the ey at 70/171.00 for Vipers.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Pretoria Capitals
Wednesday 22 January, 15:30
TV: live on Sky Sports
Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Pretoria Capitals SAT20 tips
Sunrisers Eastern Cape, the holders, have won two in a row to breathe life into their campaign. Are they back? It is hard to say with any conviction for two reasons.
Firstly, their two wins have come against a Durban Super Giants team which has been consistently making poor selection decisions. By picking Kane williamson and batting him ahead of Heinrich Klaasen they have successively nullified one of their own strengths.
Durban would be considered the basket case of the competition were it not for equally baffling tactics from Sunrisers. They have underused Ottniel Baartman, their most potent bowler, decided to open with Daniel Beddingham and steadfastly refused to unleash Tristan stubbs. Stubbs didn't even bat against Durban last time and was carded at No 7. Madness.
With this game taking place at Port Elizabeth, bowlers will be to the fore. It could be a low-scoring game so nous and smarts are likely to be key. Durban managed only 115 against Sunrisers, who themselves were shot out for 77. There is no toss bias in day-night games. Sunrisers don't look anywhere close to value at probable odds-on of 1.758/11.
Pretoria are without Liam Livingstone while Anrich Nortje and Wayne Parnell leave big holes. The likes of Will Jacks has been backed to score big runs in an effort to drag Capitals into the title frame. We're keen on a win for him at some stage but a less fruity surface would be better. So the gamble on Pretoria top bat is not to back Jacks and hope he doesn't win.
The top-rated bet is Baartman. Sunrisers appear to have remembered his worth, using him as their fourth option instead of fifth and sixth. With no win yet, it is time that pre-series win rate of 50% is proved not to be a fluke. Sportsbook go 10/34.33.
Recommended bets
