Washington Freedom v San Francisco Unicorns MLC Final Tips: Freedom set for title glory

Washington Freedom v San Francisco Unicorns

Monday 29 July, 01:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Washington Freedom v San Francisco Unicorns team news

Freedom have been powered by the opening partnership of Steve Smith and Travis Head. In the qualifier against Unicorns, Head and Glenn Maxwell both scored blistering fifties. Saurabh Netravalkar, the pacer, and hitter Andries Gous are two of the best domestic players.

Possible XI: Head, Smith, Gous, Maxwell, Ravindra, Pienaar, Mukhtar, Jansen, Ferguson, Sandeep, Netravalkar

Unicorns managed to defend 200 against Texas in the final play-off in a thriller. Finn Allen, who has struggled for consistency, has had a breakthough tournament in that regard, made a century. Pat Cummins has been expensive and far from potent with the ball.

Possible XI: Allen, Fraser-McGurk, Krishnamurti, Inglis, Rutherford, Anderson, Hassan, Cummins, Rauf, Drysdale, Le Roux

Washington Freedom v San Francisco Unicorns pitch report

More than 160 has been busted ten from 15 in first dig in Dallas this tournament. Despite a heavy workload the surface has held extremely well and Unicorns' run glut in the final play-off was a surprise, particularly because they had made more than 160 only once in four games previously. One of those (145) was against Unicorns in the qualifier. We have a suspicion that playing unders on the par line if they bat first is value. No rain is forecast.

Freedom are 1.875/6 favourites with Unicorns 2.1211/10. Freedom lost only once in the league season and made no mistake against Unicorns in the qualifier. The only reason they are not shorter is that their one loss came against Unicorns.

There was a caveat to that result, though. Freedom rested Marco Jansen and Lockie Ferguson so their pace department wasn't at full strength. We would expect them to produce a similar performance that saw them get home with ease.

Unicorns have been solid but Cummins' form is hard to ignore. It's now two wickets in five games with an economy of 9.2. Haris Rauf, another automatic pick, has three in eight and an economy of 8.9. It's poor from two key players.

Head performs best when the pressure is on and overs 23.5 at 5/6 is a runs bet. Head has busted the mark six in eight this tournament. He is 13/53.60 for top Freedom bat. With the ball, Netravalkar is the top tournament wicket-taker and deserves more respect on top Freedom bowler at 10/34.33. His mean economy improves his edge to get honours in a dead heat. Cummins is back out to 40s for top Unicorns bat so we will play.

