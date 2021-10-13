Who will win T20 World Cup 2021? India favourites with England next

India are the favourites on the Betfair Exchange to win the T20 World Cup ahead of the beginning of the tournament in the United Arab Emirates and Oman on Sunday.

England come next in the betting at 5.49/2 and go into the World Cup as the number one ranked team in the world in the T20 format.

India defeat England 3-2 when the teams played a five match series across 2020/21.

At the last T20 World Cup in 2016, England came agonisingly close to taking the title before the West Indies blitzed four consecutive sixes in the last over of the final to become the only team to win the T20 World Cup twice.

The defending champions are 7.413/2 to retain their title.

The tournament commences on Sunday with the first of 12 matches between eight teams (Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Namibia, Oman and Papua New Guinea) from which four teams will progress to the Super 12s that begins exactly a week later.

This week's Cricket...Only Bettor podcast is packed with betting analysis of the T20 World Cup.

England bid to complete unique double

England will bid to become the first team in history to hold both the 50-over and T20 World Cup trophies.

They boast one of the most explosive batting line-ups in the competition with Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali and captain Eoin Morgan.

England's last outing in the T20 format was their three match series against Pakistan in the summer which Morgan's side won 2-1.

They will have an early chance to get revenge on the West Indies when Morgan's team play the holders in their first match on 23 October.

From that day on, we'll have previews and tips for every match. In the meantime, read Ed Hawkins' guide to his top five early bird bets for the T20 World Cup.

