West Indies v USA T20 World Cup Tips: Give thanks for the Yanks

USA value if they bat first

Heavy bias for the defender

Hope could replace King for WI

Russell underrated with bat and ball

West Indies v USA

Saturday 22 June, 01:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

West Indies v USA T20 World Cup team news

West Indies had injury added to insult when Brandon King retired hurt against England. His fast starts will be sorely missed, particularly as Shai Hope is more than likely to replace him. Hope has rarely shown that he can play the firestarter role even in franchise cricket.

Probable XI: Hope, Charles, Pooran, Powell, Chase, Sheperd, Rutherford, Russell, Akeal, Joseph, Motie

The US acquitted themselves well against South Africa. Andries Gous put his hand up with the bat and contributions are beinning to emerge from all over the order. With the ball Saurabh Netravalkar is having an excellent tournament and he took two for 21 against SA.

Probable XI: Taylor, Gous, Kumar, Jones, Anderson, Jahangir, Harmeet, Nasdeep, Kenjige, Ali Khan, Netravalkar

West Indies v USA T20 World Cup pitch report

The bias for the side defending in Bridgetown held again when India outclassed Afghanistan on Thursday. India may well have bucked the trend in a chase but it has been clear in other games that surface gets trickier to bat on. Batting first the US are capable of more than 170 against a West Indies bowling unit which can be leaky.

West Indies are 1.171/6 with USA 7.206/1. This a pretty simple game to call and it should come as no surprise that we back the outsiders. But with a caveat.

USA have to bat first and make use of the bias for the defender. They have been competitive in this tournament and have the nous to put a squeeze on hosts who could have been rocked by a heavy defeat by England.

Recommended Bet Back USA batting first EX 7.2

Andre Russell is old faithful for punters and the 11/112.00 that he top scores for WI may be worth an interest. He is probably better value to take most wickets at an expected 7/24.50 because West Indies can use him at the death. If USA have to chase then Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie are big runners for man of the match.