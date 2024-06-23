West Indies v South Africa T20 World Cup Tips: South Africa may have more smarts

West Indies v South Africa

Monday 24 June, 01:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

West Indies v South Africa T20 World Cup team news

Shai Hope blitzed USA as replacement for Brandon King. But he now needs to show he can do it against the better attacks. Kyle Mayers has also been added to the squad.

Probable XI: Hope, Charles, Pooran, Chase, Powell, Rutherford, Russell, Shepherd, Akeal, Joseph, Motie

South Africa remain unbeaten following an impressive win against England. Ottneil Baartman crumbled under pressure at the death, however, and his spot could go to Gerald Coetzee or Tabraiz Shamsi.

Possible XI: De Kock, Hendricks, Markram, Klaasen, Miller, Stubbs, Jansen, Maharaj, Coetzee, Rabada, Nortje

West Indies v South Africa T20 World Cup pitch report

North Sound is a good batting track. The run rates tell us that. Eleven an over by the Scots against Oman, 13 by the Aussies against Oman, 12 and 15 by England against Namibia and Oman respectively. South Africa and India both busted 190. The Saffers bowling has been excellent but the USA managed 174 in reply here. More than 170 in first dig should be busted and we will check both teams for 170 with Sportsbook.

West Indies are narrow favourites at 1.9620/21. South Africa are 2.021/1. The margins are minimal but we would probably have South Africa as favourites for this one. They have shown tremendous nerve to win tight games and are playing well.

West Indies, of course, can be explosive. But we know they have a tendency to be leaky in the field, hence being outclassed by England. There is a slight concern about them against a good side.

If we're wrong, South Africa could come under pressure in a chase. It's seven wins in 20 batting second and against better opposition that trend could resurface, particularly on a flat one. We do expect the side batting first to shorten up by the break.

Both teams have to win to qualify after England's win over USA. A defeat for South Africa guarantees an exit which is incredibly harsh because they will have lost only once and beaten England who have lost twice.

Recommended Bet Back South Africa batting first EX 2.02

Hope may be underrated at 4/15.00. It's a big price for an opener to top score. It's not a concern if he is more sedate in style again. Andre Russell has a strong head-to-head record against our probable attack in franchise, taking 121 runs from 70 balls with one out. He could be promoted up the order as a result and the 10/111.00 is worth a play. The Heinrich Klaasen in-play bet at inflated odds is an option again. He starts at 7/24.50.