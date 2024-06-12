West Indies v New Zealand T20 World Cup Tips: Value to get back on track

Kiwis underrated

West Indies v New Zealand

Thursday 13 June, 01:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

West Indies v New Zealand T20 World Cup team news

The hard work starts now for West Indies after wins against PNG and Uganda. At the moment, Afghanistan are looking the strongest team in the tournament, let alone the section. So the Windies need to be bang at it. Roston Chase is expected to keep his spot to keep batting depth.

Probable XI: King, Charles, Pooran, Powell, Russell, Rutherford, Chase, Shephered, Akeal, Joseph, Motie

New Zealand were trounced by Afghanistan in their opener. They're not a side that panics, though. It's possible that Michael Bracewell could make way for Jimmy Neesham if they believe pace on may be more important on the surface but that seems unlikely.

Possible XI: Conway, Allen, Williamson, Mitchell, Phillips, CHapman, Bracewell/Neesham, Santner, Southee, Boult, Ferguson

West Indies v New Zealand T20 World Cup pitch report

The Tarouba surface has been a low-scoring one in the CPL over the last two season. More than half of first-innings scores have come in under 160. Shorting sixes is also an option. Under 164.5 first-innings runs looks like a fair option.

It's not the perfect storm, though, because the Kiwis are weak with the bat and hosts weak with the ball. And West Indies are strong with the bat and Kiwis okay with the ball. Sportsbook have the total sixes mark right at 5/61.84 under 14.5.

West Indies have drifted to 1.75/7 with New Zealand 2.47/5. The home team need to keep moving in that direction if we're to bet them.

They are a pick to make the final but we're not sure they should be as short to beat a fellow top-tier side. The Kiwis had a stinker against Afghanistan but, as we've said before, the pitch could be a leveller.

NZ are nothing if not efficient and it would hardly be a surprise if they turned up and got it right from ball one this time. They're a bit of value. New Zealand have won six of the last seven on the head-to-head suggesting their more mundane method pays off against an opponent which favours aggression.

Recommended Bet Back New Zealand EX 2.4

Glenn Phillips won for us nicely last time and although we recognise the 7/18.00 is still value, we switch to Mark Chapman at 10/111.00 for top NZ bat. Chapman has won 19% of the time. We will also have an interest in Michael Bracewell for top bowler for the Kiwis at 4/15.00. He may have to win on economy but a return rate of a shade under 32% means we can't miss out. Andre Russell is a fancy on the Cricket...Only Bettord podcast (below) for top WI bat at 10s.

Recommended Bet Back Mark Chapman top NZ bat SBK 10/1

Recommended Bet Back Michael Bracewell top NZ bowler SBK 4/1

