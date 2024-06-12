West Indies v New Zealand T20 World Cup Tips: Value to get back on track
Ed Hawkins sides with the Kiwis and finds bets at 10/1 and 4/1 for the contest from Tarouba early on Thursday...
-
Kiwis underrated
-
Another slow wicket
-
Bracewell a bet at 4s
West Indies v New Zealand
Thursday 13 June, 01:30
TV: Live on Sky Sports
West Indies v New Zealand T20 World Cup team news
The hard work starts now for West Indies after wins against PNG and Uganda. At the moment, Afghanistan are looking the strongest team in the tournament, let alone the section. So the Windies need to be bang at it. Roston Chase is expected to keep his spot to keep batting depth.
Probable XI: King, Charles, Pooran, Powell, Russell, Rutherford, Chase, Shephered, Akeal, Joseph, Motie
New Zealand were trounced by Afghanistan in their opener. They're not a side that panics, though. It's possible that Michael Bracewell could make way for Jimmy Neesham if they believe pace on may be more important on the surface but that seems unlikely.
Possible XI: Conway, Allen, Williamson, Mitchell, Phillips, CHapman, Bracewell/Neesham, Santner, Southee, Boult, Ferguson
West Indies v New Zealand T20 World Cup pitch report
The Tarouba surface has been a low-scoring one in the CPL over the last two season. More than half of first-innings scores have come in under 160. Shorting sixes is also an option. Under 164.5 first-innings runs looks like a fair option.
It's not the perfect storm, though, because the Kiwis are weak with the bat and hosts weak with the ball. And West Indies are strong with the bat and Kiwis okay with the ball. Sportsbook have the total sixes mark right at 5/61.84 under 14.5.
West Indies v New Zealand T20 World Cup match prediction
West Indies have drifted to 1.75/7 with New Zealand 2.47/5. The home team need to keep moving in that direction if we're to bet them.
They are a pick to make the final but we're not sure they should be as short to beat a fellow top-tier side. The Kiwis had a stinker against Afghanistan but, as we've said before, the pitch could be a leveller.
NZ are nothing if not efficient and it would hardly be a surprise if they turned up and got it right from ball one this time. They're a bit of value. New Zealand have won six of the last seven on the head-to-head suggesting their more mundane method pays off against an opponent which favours aggression.
West Indies v New Zealand T20 World Cup player bets
Glenn Phillips won for us nicely last time and although we recognise the 7/18.00 is still value, we switch to Mark Chapman at 10/111.00 for top NZ bat. Chapman has won 19% of the time. We will also have an interest in Michael Bracewell for top bowler for the Kiwis at 4/15.00. He may have to win on economy but a return rate of a shade under 32% means we can't miss out. Andre Russell is a fancy on the Cricket...Only Bettord podcast (below) for top WI bat at 10s.
Now read more of the the best T20 WC Cricket Tips here!
Listen to Cricket Only Bettor...
Recommended bets
GET £40 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £40 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Cricket Tips
West Indies v New Zealand T20 World Cup Tips: Value to get back on track
-
Cricket Tips
Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair
-
Cricket Tips
Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1