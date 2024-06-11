Twenty20 World Cup

USA v India T20 World Cup Tips: Can India escape from New York?

Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav is value at 4s top Indian bat

Ed Hawkins finds a 4/1 bet as the Americans take on the might of India in New York on Wednesday.

USA v India
Wednesday 11 June, 15:30
TV: Live on Sky Sports

USA v India T20 World Cup team news

USA are on the brink of qualification for the Super Eights. They can afford to lose this match, so aslong as they are competitive. Victory over Ireland would book their spot regardless of results elsewhere. Runs are coming from all over the order but they would like a score from their best batter, Steven Taylor

Probable XI: Taylor, Monank, Gous, Jones, N kumar, Anderson, Harmeet, Jasdeep, Kenjige, Netravalkar, Ali Khan

Jasprit Bumrah has won two man of the match awards in the wins over Ireland and Pakistan. He has combined figures of five for 20. India still have the option of dropping Axar Patel and playing an extra batter because five pace options (Shivam Dube available) and a spinner are only really needed on this wicket.

Possible XI: Rohit, Kohli, Pant, Yadav, Samson, Dube, Hardik, Jadeja, Arshdeep, Bumrah, Siraj

USA v India T20 World Cup pitch report

The New York pitch is a disaster zone for batters. The highest first-innings score in the six first-innings is 137. India and South Africa have defended 120 and 114 respectively. USA will do very well to bust 100 and shorting the par line at 100.5 is an option with them batting first.

USA v India T20 World Cup match prediction

Can India escape from New York unbeaten? If they can defend 120 then one would assume so, although USA have far greater nous and intent than Pakistan. This could be India's toughest match so far.

The immediate reaction to the huge gulf in odds is that USA are a trade. But with a caveat. They must surely bowl first and repeat the formbook for there to be movement in their price. India will be pretty steadfast bowling first.

Backing USA at 10.519/2, then, with the toss in their favour would require their odds to collapse to around 5.509/2. Double your stake on the lay button and you have an all-green match.

USA v India T20 World Cup player bets

India batters Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have win rates at 27% and 29% respectively. But only one is value in terms of a wrong price with Sportsbook for top bat. And that is Sky. The 4/15.00 gives us an edge of 9%. Kohli is 12/53.40 and we need a bet boost to 11/43.75 to play. Bumrah is 13/53.60 with two wins from his last seven. His economy rate means he needs only a tie to be market winner. remember, number of runs conceded are the tiebreaker.

For the Yanks, Taylor has won at a rate of 40% but we're a little shy of betting him. He's not done much so far and openers are having a tough time on this wicket. The 4/15.00 with Sportsbook is not a mug bet, however.

Recommended Bet

Back Suryakumar Yadav top India bat

SBK4/1

Recommended Bet

Back Steven Taylor top USA bat

SBK4/1

Listen to Cricket Only Bettor...

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

