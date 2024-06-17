West Indies v Afghanistan T20 World Cup Tips: Russell to rail against Afghan advance

Windies too short in the betting

West Indies v Afghanistan

Tuesday 18 June, 01:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Brandon King might need a score to stave off a challenge from Shai Hope. It would surely be a retrograde step to go for Hope when the hosts are so keen on aggression. If they want more pace Roston Chase or Gudakesh Motie could sit out for Obed McCoy.

Probable XI: King, Charles, Pooran, Chase, Powell, Russell, Rutherford, Akeal, Shepherd, Joseph, Motie

Afghanistan are flying and a win here will give them top team in the tournament billing. The XI is settled and they can afford to leave out gun pacer Fareed, such is the form of Faz Farooqi. Noor Ahmad or Mujeeb-ur-Rahman will be the second main spinner.

Possible XI: Gurbaz, Ibrahim, Naib, Omarzai, Nabi, Najibullah, Janat, Rashid, Noor/Mujeeb, Naveen, Farooqi

West Indies v Afghanistan T20 World Cup pitch report

Teams like to chase at Gros Islet despite the flat nature. With scores of 180 and 201 so far in the first-innings it has lived up to its reputation as the best batting wicket in the tournament. With Afghanistan a bowling side and West indies a batting side, there's no guarantee of massive scores but we suspect the pitch will be more of a leveller for the Afghans. Given that West Indies are hot favourites we could well get even money at them busting mid 160s.

West Indies are 1.584/7 with Afghanistan 2.6813/8. Although this match decides the group winner, the ICC in their wisdom have ensured it's a dead rubber by the seeding process. Afghanistan progress to Group 1 of the Super 8s with India, Australia and Bangladesh. West Indies are grouped with South Africa, England and USA.

Tougher tests to come for the Afghans, then, with them needing to beat one of the two favourites to make a semi-final. This game could be a good portent for them, though.

It could be that slow, low wickets suit their bowlers but, ultimately, hamper their ability with the bat. On flatter pitches their greater control in the field suddenly becomes a point of difference and gives them the edge.

They're a smarter outfit that WI. This is brains versus brawn and given the opportunity on this type of pitch, it wouldn't be smart to pass up the opportunity to go with the former.

Recommended Bet Back Afghanistan EX 2.68

Andre Russell is consistently the most udnerrated batter in the world on the tops markets. Sportsbook go 12/113.00 that he wins top bat for WI, a big edge for a guy that is winning at around that 15% mark in the last two years. He is also a smidge of value with the ball at 7/24.50 with Sportsbook.