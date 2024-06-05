T20 World Cup Tips Matches Nine and Ten: Aussies seek quick runs

Uganda brothers to fore

Papua New Guinea v Uganda

Thursday 6 June, 00:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Papua New Guinea v Uganda T20 World Cup team news

Papua New Guinea gave West Indies a fright in Providence. Oh for another 20 runs. Sese Bau's fifty got them to a competitive total before John Kariko and Chad Soper kept them in it.

Probable XI: Ura, Vala, Siaka, Bau, Hiri, Amini, Doriga, Soper, Nao, Morea, Kariko.

Uganda took a 125-run pasting against Afghanistan but they did ok with the ball, keeping the Afghans to 183 after a strong start. Skip Brian Masaba and Cosmas Kyewuta were excellent taking two wickets apiece.

Probable XI: Patel, Ssesazi, Mukasa, Ali Shah, Nakranai, Ramjani, Obuya, Masaba, Hassan, Kyewuta, Ssenyondo

Papua New Guinea v Uganda T20 World Cup pitch report

The Providence surface looked like the Providence of old. It was slow and tacky. Runs could well be in short supply. There might be cheap lays on Uganda for 110, 115 or 120. They managed 160 batting first in their one encounter against PNG two years ago in Bulawayo but this is a tougher surface.

PNG are 1.364/11 favourites with their price taking a hit after Uganda were rolled for 58 against Afghanistan. In a tournament which should produce shocks, we're not sure Uganda quite have enough.

But they have the bowling nous to stay in the hunt and a trade to a choice affair could be in the offing thanks to that Providence wicket.

Papua New Guinea v Uganda T20 World Cup player bets

Simon Sseazi hit 78 from 48 in the head-to-head against PNG. He flopped against Afghanistan but this is more his level and the 4/15.00 with Sportsbook is value on win-rate. With the ball, his brother Henry Ssenyondo is too big at 5/16.00. We also keep faith with Tony Ura for a top-bat win on PNG at 13/53.60.

Recommended Bet Back Simon Ssesazi top Uganda bat SBK 4/1

Recommended Bet Back Henry Ssenyondo top Uganda bowler SBK 5/1

Recommended Bet Back Tony Ura top PNG bat SBK 13/5

Australia v Oman

Thursday 6 June, 01:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Australia v Oman T20 World Cup team news

Australia could rest Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc with neither appearing in the two warm-ups. They will back Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Ellis to do enough in the pace department. Travis Head may still open with David Warner, though.

Possible XI: Warner, Head, M Marsh, Maxwell, Green, Inglis, David, A Agar, Ellis, Zampa, Hazlewood

Oman took Namibia to a Super Over after somehow defending 109 in Bridgetown. They need more from all-rounders Aqib Ilyas, the captain, and Zeeshan Maqsood.

Possible XI: Prajapati, Kushi, Ilyas, Maqsood, Kail, A khan, Nadeem, M Khan, Shakeel, Khaleemullah, Bilal

Australia v Oman T20 World Cup pitch report

The Bridgetown surface looked a leveller again in England-Scotland. The holders were left feeling grateful for rain. There's no rain forecast for this one, however. Given the tacky nature of the wicket, high Australia runs lines could be taken on if they bat first. Laying Australia for 220, 225 and 230 are early thoughts.

Australia are 1.021/50 with Oman 40.039/1. We have a toss bias for the side batting first at 75% and a wicket which could be a great leveller. Throw in the potential for a slightly depleted Australia XI and this could get interesting.

Oman batting first could cut their price in half or so with a couple of early wickets. Double the stake on the lay button gives you profit both sides.

The Aussies will want a quick net run rate win for security and they could have a few hairy moments if they try to hit through the line with abandon. Sportsbook go 4/61.67 that they have a highests coring over of more than 18.5.

Recommended Bet Trade Oman bat 1st to 20.0 EX 20

Australia v Oman T20 World Cup player bets

We'll pair up Josh Hazlewood and David Warner for top bowler and bat success. Hazlewood could be the main man and has tuned up nicely so far. At 7/24.50 he gives us an edge on two-year win rate, copping 27% of the time. Warner wins at 40% and is 3/14.00. For Oman we keep faith with Maqsood in the middle-order for most runs at an underrated 4/15.00 and Aqib with the ball at 9/25.50. Both prices are too big compared to how often they win.

Recommended Bet Back Josh Hazlewood top Australia bowler SBK 7/2

Recommended Bet Back David Warner top Aus bat SBK 3/1

Recommended Bet Back Zeeshan Maqsood top Oman bat SBK 4/1

Recommended Bet Back Aqib Ilyas top Oman bolwer SBK 9/2

