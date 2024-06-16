T20 World Cup Tips Matches 37, 38 and 39: Dutch value for last hurrah

Spin key in St Vincent

Dutch worth a risk

Thushara value

Kiwis for top match bat

Bangladesh v Nepal

Monday 17 June, 00:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

This match was lined up as a potential shock. But Bangladesh are the surprise package of the World Cup with a win ensuring qualification to the Super 8s where they will face India, Australia and Afghanistan.

That they need to win makes Nepal a less attractive opposition. Also, Nepal's failure to get over the line against South Africa when the game was in their pocket may mean their best chance has gone. The emotional drain of that defeat could take its toll.

A trade on Nepal from 5.24/1 to a choice affair might be an option. The Kingstown surface might prove enough of a leveller as it did in the South Africa contest. it looked another slow and low surface as the Proteas managed only 115. Shorting Nepal runs at the extremes is sound.

Players to follow may focus on spin. Tabraiuz Shamsi and Kushal Bhurtel, tweakers both, took four each. Rishad Hossain took three for Bangladesh in the win over Netherlands. Rishad is 7/24.50 for top bowler with Sportsbook. Bhurtel is 9/110.00 and that has to be considered a wrong price.

Recommended Bet Back Burtel top Nepal bowler SBK 9/1

Sri Lanka v Netherlands

Monday 17 June, 01:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Sri Lanka are 1.384/11 with Netherlands 3.259/4. Sri Lanka are already out while the Dutch need a win and a Nepal victory to qualify. It is fair to say that both teams have been disappointing.



The Lankans lost a crucial game to Bangladesh and were undone by the New York terror track by SA. A washout against Nepal leaves them feeling aggrieved. Netherlands have competed well but they really should have got closer last time out in a chase against Bangladesh.

The Dutch may be worth a risk here. The Gros Islet surface looks good for batting and with their bowling attack efficient, their batting might need a little help. Both teams for 160 and 170 are decent options with Sportsbook.

The best player to follow could be the elite Nuwan Thushara at 7/24.50 for top Sri Lankan. For the Dutch, Vikramjit Singh looked in excellent touch against Bangladesh and is 9/25.50 for top bat.

Recommended Bet Back Nuwan Thushara top SL bowler SBK 7/2

Recommended Bet Back Netherlands EX 3.55

New Zealand v Papua New Guinea

Monday 18 June, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

This is another dead rubber with the Kiwis 1.031/33 and PNG 28.027/1. new Zealand have paid the price for failing to prepare properly and not recognising the trend for aggressive batting. Glenn Phillips batting too low and Mark Chapman now not even in the XI are the two best examples.

A shock doesn't appear to be on the cards against a PNG team which has had real struggles with the bat. They were rolled for 77 against Uganda and 95 against Afghanistan. They will do well to bust 100 against a good Kiwi attack. New Zealand bowled out Uganda for 40 at Tarouba and a repeat could be on the cards. there should be decent numbers to lay PNG for 70-90.

We were keen on repeating our wager on Kane Williamson for top match bat at 4/15.00 but were annoyed to see Rachin Ravindra promoted to No 3. He might be a decent option on the same market at 9/25.50.