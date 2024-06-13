T20 World Cup Tips Matches 29 & 30: Washouts boost USA, SA and Windies
Ed Hawkins picks out a man of the match bet as Afghanistan face PNG with the USA's contest against Ireland set to be washed out...
Easy for Afghans
Rashid probable value
Storms to washout Group A
USA set to qualify
Afghanistan v Papua New Guinea
Friday 14 June, 01:30
TV: Live on Sky Sports
Afghanistan v Uganda T20 World Cup match prediction
Afghanistan are 1.061/18 for a third-successive win. We do not expect a shock here with their bowlers too clever and PNG's batting too inexperienced against such top-class variation to make this a contest.
It could be a struggle therefore for PNG to bust Sportsbook's maximum over line at 13.5 at [10/11]. Rashid Khan's man of the match price at 9/110.00 is also likely to prove popular. Overall his win rate in the market (86 games) suggests he should be bigger but in matches won that almost doubles so it is worth an interest.
Afghanistan v Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup pitch report
Papua New Guinea were rolled for 77 against Uganda on a slow Providence pitch. Tarouba may not be much quicker and Afghanistan's army of spin could cause confusion. West Indies did well to reach 149 in the only game so far there after a disastrous start. That they won the game suggests this is a bowler's surface. PNG for under 100 could be available at decent odds batting first.
Afghanistan v Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup player bets
Rahmanullah Gurbaz is 5/23.50 for top Afghan bat. He is the current top tournament runscorer. For PNG Tony Ura has been a disappointment. Yet to win he still boasts the best PNG return rate on top bat and is 7/24.50 with Sportsbook. Faz Farooqi, tournament leading wicket-taker, is 9/110.00 for man of the match.
USA v Ireland
Wednesday 12 June, 01:30
TV: Live on Sky Sports
USA v Ireland T20 World Cup match prediction
Lauderhil is currently under water. Even right-wing loon Ron De Santis recognises the gravity of the situation with a state of emergency declared. More thunderstorms are forecast until a break in the weather on Monday.
This game is highly unlikely to be played and the 1.211/5 for no completed match will soon be obsolete. The upshot of that will be that USA will qualify for the Super 8s with a washout and end Pakistan's campaign. It is a strong possibility that no more cricket is played in Group A.
The hosts, therefore, will take Pakistan's seeding and go into Group 2 alongside West indies and South Africa. They will be joined by whoever qualifies from England or Scotland.
As stated previously, this surely gives the Saffers and Windies a great chance to make a semi-final with the top two progressing. South Africa have played disciplined, nerveless cricket while West Indies are beginning to tick. The pair are available at 3.2011/5 and 2.707/4 to make the final. Consider what price they would be in a last-four contest and the value is clear.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
