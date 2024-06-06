Twenty20 World Cup

T20 World Cup Tips Matches 13 & 15: New York horror track gives Canada hope

Wanindu Hasaranga
Hasaranga might be a top-bat follow

Ed Hawkins previews Canada v Ireland from New York and Sri Lanka v Bangladesh from Dallas...

Canada v Ireland
Fiday 7 June, 15:30
TV: Live on Sky Sports

Canada v Ireland T20 World Cup prediction

Canada and Ireland have had wildy different tournament experiences so far. The former were competitive in a rip-roaring ding-dong against the States, losing in a high-scorer. Ireland were thrashed by India on the horror pitch that is New York.

The same venue hosts again. It is hard not to reckon that the toss is crucial. Sri Lanka were rolled for 77 on a wicket which has been called dangerous and an embarrassment. Ireland were shot out for 96. By the middle of that innings the Irish had decided that one would turn up with their name on any minute and decided to slog and hope.

There is a big disparity on odds for the contest. Canada are 4.10 and Ireland 1.282/7. In terms of ability and World Cup experience, that makes sense. But it makes no sense for the wicket. It would be remiss not to take Canada if they got the opportunity to bowl first and make of the variable bounce.

Recommended Bet

Back Canada bowling 1st

EX4.1

Canada v Ireland T20 World Cup pitch report

The 20-over par line tells you everything you need to know about the wicket. It's unders 107.5. If the toss doesn't go Canada's way and they bowl, we will short them to make that target. What we've seen so far suggests it would be very tricky indeed.

Canada v Ireland T20 World Cup player bets

Josh Little won top bat for Ireland at massive odds against India. It is hard not to think that late teens or a 20-odd can win it again. We will stick with Curtis Campher at 9/110.00 as he actually looked like he had the measure of the pitch while Mark Adair is underrated at 22/123.00.

Recommended Bet

Back Curtis Campher top Ireland bat

SBK9/1
Recommended Bet

Back Mark Adair top Ireland bat

SBK22/1

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh
Saturday 8 June, 01:30
TV: Live on Sky Sports

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh T20 World Cup prediction

Sri Lanka's heavy defeat by South Africa has since been put into context by the New York pitch. They will expect to get their campaign back on track in Dallas on a much better wicket against a weak opponent.

The match odds market agrees. Sri Lanka are 1.564/7. We have been consistent since ball one in stating that this is a tournament for shocks but this doesn't feel like an opportunity for one.

Bangaldesh lost a series to the USA in the warm-up and were outclassed by India. It could be a long tournament for Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh T20 World Cup pitch report

The Dallas surface looked pretty decent again as USA chased Pakistan's 159 to tie. We're not too worried that the total wasn't a monster because that's just the way Pakistan play. They are far too cautious.

Sri Lanka need to have a real go with the bat and we'll look to play long of 170 or more on their first-innings runs at aorund 2.001/1 or 1.9110/11.

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh T20 World Cup player bets

There aren't a wealth of player options for this one. We note Wanindu Hasaranga at 13/114.00 as he has the potential to bat up the order and Dasun Shanaka on ability at 14/115.00.

We'll swerve top Bangladesh bat and instead take the 7/24.50 on Taskin Ahmed for top Bangladesh bowler. It gives us a chunk on win rate.

Recommended Bet

Back Taskin Ahmed top Bangladesh bowler

SBK7/2

Now read more of the the best Cricket Tips here!

Recommended bets

GET £40 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £40 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Twenty20 World Cup

T20 World Cup Tips Matches Nine and Ten: Aussies seek quick runs

  • Ed Hawkins
David Warner
Twenty20 World Cup

USA v Pakistan T20 World Cup Tips: Yankees handy for Dallas star turn

  • Ed Hawkins
Mohammad Rizwan
Twenty20 World Cup

India v Ireland T20 World Cup Tips: Take a chance on luck of Irish

  • Ed Hawkins
Suryakuamr Yadav

Most Read Stories

  1. Cricket Tips

    T20 World Cup Tips Matches 13 & 15: New York horror track gives Canada hope

  2. Cricket Tips

    Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair

  3. Cricket Tips

    Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1

Latest podcast

Cricket...Only Bettor

The T20 World Cup Betting Hub

  • James Mackie
Cricket...Only Bettor

The ultimate betting guide to the T20 WC

  • Editor