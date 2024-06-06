T20 World Cup Tips Matches 13 & 15: New York horror track gives Canada hope

Canada bang in the game

Keep faith with Campher

Bangladesh in for a beating

Taskin a bet

Canada v Ireland

Fiday 7 June, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Canada and Ireland have had wildy different tournament experiences so far. The former were competitive in a rip-roaring ding-dong against the States, losing in a high-scorer. Ireland were thrashed by India on the horror pitch that is New York.

The same venue hosts again. It is hard not to reckon that the toss is crucial. Sri Lanka were rolled for 77 on a wicket which has been called dangerous and an embarrassment. Ireland were shot out for 96. By the middle of that innings the Irish had decided that one would turn up with their name on any minute and decided to slog and hope.

There is a big disparity on odds for the contest. Canada are 4.10 and Ireland 1.282/7. In terms of ability and World Cup experience, that makes sense. But it makes no sense for the wicket. It would be remiss not to take Canada if they got the opportunity to bowl first and make of the variable bounce.

Recommended Bet Back Canada bowling 1st EX 4.1

Canada v Ireland T20 World Cup pitch report

The 20-over par line tells you everything you need to know about the wicket. It's unders 107.5. If the toss doesn't go Canada's way and they bowl, we will short them to make that target. What we've seen so far suggests it would be very tricky indeed.

Canada v Ireland T20 World Cup player bets

Josh Little won top bat for Ireland at massive odds against India. It is hard not to think that late teens or a 20-odd can win it again. We will stick with Curtis Campher at 9/110.00 as he actually looked like he had the measure of the pitch while Mark Adair is underrated at 22/123.00.

Recommended Bet Back Curtis Campher top Ireland bat SBK 9/1

Recommended Bet Back Mark Adair top Ireland bat SBK 22/1

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh

Saturday 8 June, 01:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Sri Lanka's heavy defeat by South Africa has since been put into context by the New York pitch. They will expect to get their campaign back on track in Dallas on a much better wicket against a weak opponent.

The match odds market agrees. Sri Lanka are 1.564/7. We have been consistent since ball one in stating that this is a tournament for shocks but this doesn't feel like an opportunity for one.

Bangaldesh lost a series to the USA in the warm-up and were outclassed by India. It could be a long tournament for Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh T20 World Cup pitch report

The Dallas surface looked pretty decent again as USA chased Pakistan's 159 to tie. We're not too worried that the total wasn't a monster because that's just the way Pakistan play. They are far too cautious.

Sri Lanka need to have a real go with the bat and we'll look to play long of 170 or more on their first-innings runs at aorund 2.001/1 or 1.9110/11.

There aren't a wealth of player options for this one. We note Wanindu Hasaranga at 13/114.00 as he has the potential to bat up the order and Dasun Shanaka on ability at 14/115.00.

We'll swerve top Bangladesh bat and instead take the 7/24.50 on Taskin Ahmed for top Bangladesh bowler. It gives us a chunk on win rate.