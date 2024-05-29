T20 World Cup Team-by-Team Guide Part 1: Dutch delight incoming

Possible XIs for Assicoiate teams

Best win rates for batters and bowlers

Bang could crash

Netherlands still strong

Group A - Canada

To Win Group: 150/1151.00

Highest top-bat win rate (last 2 years): A Johnson 43.7%

Highest top bowler win rate (last 2 years): Heyliger 14.2%

Squad: Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kaleem Sana, Dilon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyankhan Pathan, Junaid Siddiqui. Look out alkso for Zeeshan Maqsood with the bat Dilpreet Bajwa, Shreyas Movva, Rishiv Joshi

Possible XI: Johnson, Bajwa, Pargat, Kirton, Thaker, Movva, Bin Zafar, Heyliger, Siddiqui, Gordon, Sana

Best play: As we seek strategies and plays for teams which may cause confusion, we can't ask much more than a superb win rate for opener Aaron Johnson on top bat. Group A will be a tough test for Canada with India and Pakistan likely to progress, although Ireland may have something to say about that. Contests against fellow Associates will be the best opportunity to bet Johnson.

Ireland

To Win Group: 18/119.00

Highest top-bat win rate (last 2 years): A Balbirnie 18.7%

Highest top bowler win rate (last 2 years): C Young 26.6%

Squad: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

Possible XI: Balbirnie, Stirling, Tucker, Tector, Campher, Dockrell, Delany, M Adair, McCarthy, Little, White/Young

Best play: Ireland to take down Pakistan in their last game on June 16 is pencilled in as a shock. They have to win that game, surely, if they are to have any aspirations of making the Super 8s. They certainly have the nous to do it. Win rates on bat and ball show consistent performers rather than standout stars. Mark Adair with bat or ball is likely to be value. We'd want from 16s on the former. Curtis Campher is a win-rate bet with the bat if we can get 11/26.50.

USA

To Win Group: 66/167.00

Highest top-bat win rate (last 2 years): S Taylor 50% (8 games)

Highest top bowler win rate (last 2 years): N Patel 25% (8)

Squad: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir

Possible XI: Gous, Taylor, Jones, Monank, N Kumar, Anderson, van Schalkwyk, Harmeet, Ali Khan, N Patel, Netravalkar

Best play: USA!-USA! Expect plenty of confidence from a US side which has just downed Bangladesh. They are certain they will cause an upset. Beating Ireland would rank as such while there will be plenty of takers against Pakistan. Steven Taylor is Mr Reliable with the bat and we're looking for fireworks from probable opening partner Andries Gous. Ex-Kiwi Corey Anderson adds experience.

Group B - Namibia

To Win Group: 50/151.00

Highest top-bat win rate (last 2 years): J Frylinck 22.5%

Highest top bowler win rate (last 2 years): G Erasmus 36.8%

Squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger, PD Blignaut

Possible XI: Van Lingen, Davin, Erasmus, Frylink, Smit, Wiese, Kotze, Green, Trumpelmann, Scholz, Shikongo

Best play: We will certainly be hitting those top-bat and bowler numbers if prices allow. More circumspection may be required against Australia and England, though. If Nicol Loftie-Eaton, their best hitter, had not been left out for disciplinary reasons we would have definitely had an interest against the latter. As it stands we will keep a watching brief.

Oman

To Win Group: 100/1101.00

Highest top-bat win rate (last 2 years): Ilyas 30.4%

Highest top bowler win rate (last 2 years): Ilyas 30.4

Squad: Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad, Khalid Kail

Possible XI: Prajapati, Khushi, Aqib, Maqsood, Kail, A Khan, Athavale, Rafiullah, M Khan, Bilal, F Butt

Best play: The top-bat and bowler stats are not a typo. Oman are a bit of a one-man team. Aside from those markets, Aqib Ilyas may be worth a go on the Player of the Match markets against the Scots and Namibia. Look out also for Zeeshan Maqsood with the ball, Bilal with the ball and all-rounder Rafiullah.

Scotland

To Win Group: 66/167.00

Highest top-bat win rate (last 2 years): Munsey 37.5%

Highest top bowler win rate (last 2 years): Currie 27%

Squad: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

Possible XI: Munsey, McMullen, Berrington, Cross, Leask, Greaves, Watt, Jarvis, Sharif, Currie, Wheal

Best play: Scotland have a good chance to get the tournament off to a shocking start against England in Bridgetown. The toss bias for the defender, Scotland's efficiency with the ball and a perhaps caught-cold England is all the ingredients required. They should be competitive if wickets are a leveller.

Group C - Papua New Guinea

To Win Group: 66/167.00

Highest top-bat win rate (last 2 years): T Ura 29.1%

Highest top bowler win rate (last 2 years): Morea 45%

Squad: Assadollah Vala (c), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, CJ Amini, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura

Possible XI: Ura, Bau, Nao, Vare, Amini, Doriga, Hiri, Vala, Kariko, Vanua, Morea

Best play: In a tournament where shocks are almost guaranteed we need to see some hard evidence with our own eyes that PNG can pull one off against Afghanistan or New Zealand in their opener against West Indies. We're hopeful the wily and solid Tony Ura returns to middle-order duty to be protected from new-ball mischief.

Uganda

To Win Group: 150/1151.00

Highest top-bat win rate (last 2 years): Ssesazi 27%

Highest top bowler win rate (last 2 years): Ssenyodo 32.3%

Squad: Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Pate

Possible XI: Mukasa, Ssesazi, R Patel, Waiswa, Ramjani, Ali Shah, Achelam, Masaba, B Hassan, Miyagi, Ssenyodo

Best play: Uganda will do very well to even reduce in-play odds. They are hugely reliant on their opening pair for runs and it's a squad of bits-and-pieces players otherwise. Look out for Aplesh Ramjani with the ball also while Juma Miyaji may cause batters issues, too.

Group D - Bangladesh

To Win Group: 9/25.50

Highest top-bat win rate (last 2 years): x

Highest top bowler win rate (last 2 years): x

Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Travelling reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmu

Possible XI: Das, Sarkar, Shanto, Shakib, Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin, Shoriful, Mustafizur

Best play: What are Bangladesh doing in this section? Well they ain't good enough for top billing. A 2-1 defeat by USA preceded by a lazy, slacking off against Zimbabwe ensured that. Instead of us looking to get with them for shocks they could be victims themselves against Netherlands. In fact, that shouldn't rank as a surprise.

Shakib-al-Hasan is a troublesome character and the team very much plays in his image despite Najmul Shanto now skip. They've also left out Hasan Mahmood, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rony Talukdar (their best hitter) and all-rounder Afif Hossein. All have more than good enough numbers to improve them. Taskin Ahmed, their key pacer, is in a fitness race to be ready.

Netherlands

To Win Group: 9/110.00

Highest top-bat win rate (last 2 years): Levitt 44% (9)

Highest top bowler win rate (last 2 years): Van Beek 37.5%

Squad: Scott Edwards (c), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, ⁠⁠Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi.

Possible XI: Levitt, O'Dowd, Vikramjit, De Leede, Engelbrecht, Edwards, Nidamanuru, Van Beek, Dutt, van Meekeren, Kingma

Best play: The Dutch aren't quite as strong with Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe and Fred Klaasen missing. But we're still backing them to beat Bangladesh and to trade short against Sri Lanka and South Africa. Don't forget they beat the Safffers in the 50-over world Cup. Scott Edwards is a swerve on top bats with a very poor win rate but to a man they compete. backing them to qualify is not out of the question. Look out for opener Michael Levitt's hitting.

Nepal

To Win Group: 100/1101.00

Highest top-bat win rate (last 2 years): Singh Airee 25%

Highest top bowler win rate (last 2 years): Bohara 21.7%

Squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee

Possible XI: Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, DS Airee, Paudel, Kushal Malla, Jora, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Pratis GC, Gulsan Jha, Bohara

Best play: Sandeep Lamichanne has been denied a visa so they are not at full-strength. This will be a tough tournament we suspect and winning margin plays at the extreme beating ends are suggested. They have some canny operators to look out for beyond the win rates above. All-rounder Kushal Malla could be a star for them and is a prospect to follow on the markets, too.