Twenty20 World Cup

India v Pakistan T20 World Cup Tips: New York pitch keeps Pakistan alive

Suryakumar Yadav
Sky is value at 4/1

Ed Hawkins finds twin bets at 4/1 and says Pakistan are worth the risk in the Big One in New York on Sunday...

India v Pakistan
Sunday 9 June, 15:30
TV: Live on Sky Sports

India v Pakistan T20 World Cup team news

Rohit Sharma is expected to be fit after retiring hurt in the win over Ireland. Rohit got struck thanks to the unpredictable New York pitch. It would be a surprise if Axar Patel didn't miss out. On such a terror track India may want an extra batter in the shape of Sanju Samson

Probable XI: Rohit, Kohli, Pant, Yadav, Samson, Dube, Hardik, Jadeja, Bumrah, Siraj, Arshdeep

Pakistan may make changes after their defeat by USA. Saim Ayub could split the opening partnership of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. Azam Khan would be the man to make way.

Possible XI: Ayub, Rizwan, Babar, Fakhar, Usman, Shadab, Iftikhar, Afridi, Rauf, Naseem, Amir

India v Pakistan T20 World Cup pitch report

The New York pitch is causing consternation. The ICC have said they have men working hard to change the nature of the drop-in surfaces after first-innings scores of 77, 96 and 137. The Dutch played Netherlands at the venue on Saturday.

Aside from heavy watering, which will only make for a slower surface, there is very little that can be done at this stage to change a wicket.

Runs will be a short again. Anything over 150 is a very good effort. If India were to post something in that region the game could be up for Pakistan and they could collapse to a heavy beating.

India v Pakistan T20 World Cup match prediction

We think Pakistan are a poor T20 team, hence the tip for USA to beat them in 40-overs. The tie was something of a sickener.

Backing Pakistan here will require a strong stomach, then. We do so under duress because of their issue in understanding what the format is actually about, however, the pitch could make this a lottery.

Pakistan are therefore value at 3.2011/5. They have at least ended their World Cup hoodoo against their rivals, winning two of the last three in T20. Victory will breathe life into their campaign. A humdinger from the two fiercest rivals in the game wouldn't be bad for the tournament, either.

Recommended Bet

Back Pakistan

EX3.2

India v Pakistan T20 World Cup player bets

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have strong win rates at 28% and 29%. Kohli will put a high price on his wicket than usual one suspects but opening is a nasty business against the new ball. Sky, then, is the value at 4/15.00 as he is protected somewhat at No 4.

We will swerve Mohammad Rizwan despite a strong win rate because of new ball danger. Instead stick with Haris Rauf for top bowler, picking up cheap wickets at the death. He returns at 48% and is 4/15.00.

Recommended Bet

Back Haris Rauf top Pakistan bowler

SBK4/1
Recommended Bet

Back Suryakumar Yadav top India bat

SBK4/1

Recommended bets

Ed Hawkins

