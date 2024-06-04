India v Ireland T20 World Cup Tips: Take a chance on luck of Irish

Ireland hope for tricky pitch

India v Ireland

Tuesday 4 June, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

India v Ireland T20 World Cup team news

We await India's selection with interest. There is potential for Virat Kohli to take the opening spot meaning Yas Jaiswal misses out. We note the latter didn't bat against Bangladesh. That would allow them an extra bowling option. Conversely if they think the pitch is tricky for batting as it appeared to be for Sri Lanka v South Africa, then Jaiswal keeps his spot or Sanju Samson plays.

Possible XI: Rohit, Jaiswal, Kohli, Yadav, Pant, Dube, Hardik, Jadeja, Axar, Bumrah, Arshdeep

Barry McCarthy may be a fitness doubt after he didn't complete an over in a warm-up against Sri Lanka. Graham Hume and Ben White stand by. The match ended in a comprehensive defeat for the Irish, who were beaten 2-1 by Pakistan in a series at home before the tournament.

Possible XI: Balbirnie, Stirling, Tucker, Tector, Campher, Dockrell, Delany, M Adair, McCarthy, Little, Young

India v Ireland T20 World Cup pitch report

Both captains raised eyebrows at the state of the pitch in New York as Sri Lanka were rolled for 77 against South Africa. There was uneven bounce but shot selection was also questionable. Ireland could really struggle, then, against a good India pace attack. Laying Ireland batting first for unders 120-130 looks a strong option.

India are 1.081/12 with Ireland 11.0010/1. India have never lost to an Associate team in a T20 World Cup. Conditions could go against them, though.

The Irish need the surface to be a leveller and the one game we have seen so far at the venue suggests they might get one. They could be blown away themselves with the bat, however, so batting first may not be the best option.

We will have a small stake on Ireland causing a monumental shock. If they can restrict an India batting line-up which might not be able to hit through the line they can go close.

Recommended Bet Back Ireland to beat India EX 11.0

To that end a trade may be the safest option. If we're right about the surface then India will always be in the game, even if the post only a low score.

Backing Ireland at 11.0010/1 for them to trade shorter is the way to go. Laying back for double the stakes at 5.509/2 is the strategy.

Curtis Campher is underrated at 11/112.00 for top Ireland bat. He wins at a rate of 15.3% and his spot in the middle-order protects him from the new-ball assault. Mark Adair is also value at 22/123.00 as we look to keep on side the Irish being razed. For India, Suryakumar Yadav (30.4%) and Kohli (30%) are both win-rate value for top India bat at 13/53.60 and 7/24.50 respectively. With the ball, Craig Young returns 26.7% of the time so the 9/25.50 about top Ireland bowler is a gimme.

Recommended Bet Back Mark Adair top Ireland bat SBK 22/1

Recommended Bet Back Curtis Campher top Ireland bat SBK 11/1

Recommended Bet Back Craig Young top Ireland bowler SBK 9/2

