India v Bangladesh T20 World Cup Tips: King Kohli on a Tiger hunt

India unlikely to slip up

Another good batting wicket

Bangladesh up against it

Kohli overdue a score

India v Bangladesh

Saturday 22 June, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

India v Bangladesh T20 World Cup team news

India made light work of Afghanistan and will book a semi spot with success here. Jasprit Bumrah's three for seven was stellar stuff and they look unbeatable when he is capable of such returns. Kuldeep Yadav came into the side at the expense of Mohammed Siraj to tune up for their guranteed (no bias there) last-four contest in Providence.

Probable XI: Rohit, Kohli, Pant, Yadav, Dube, Hardik, Jadeja, Axar, Arshdeep, Kuldeep, Bumrah

Bangladesh were well-beaten by Australia on Friday. They batted Rishad Hossain at No 4, delaying Shakib-al-Hasan to the crease. Hossain only last two balls but it was pretty brainless stuff. Mahedi Hassan came in for Jaker Ali.

Probable XI: Tanzid, Das, Shanto, Shakib, Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi, Tanzim, Rishad, Taskin, Mustafizur

India v Bangladesh T20 World Cup pitch report

Bangladesh's 140 in North Sound versus Australia suggests there was something in the surface. Don't be fooled. AUstralia rattled along at almost nine an over in the chase. Bangladesh could struggle to post 150 again. If India bat first, they should post a minimum of a 180 mark which they busted when these side last met in Adelaide.

India are 1.111/9 and Bangladesh 7.206/1. We don't expect an upset here and wouldn't even risk a trade on a Bangladesh side who are, frankly, fortunate to be in the Super 8s.

In the 12 meetings between the two India have won 11. And bar the odd exception India barely broke a sweat in the majority. Check Sportsbook prices for India victory derivatives such as over 18.5 highest scoring over on Sportsbook.

Virat Kohli looked a million bucks against Afghanistan and then made an unchrecteristic error of judgement. Kohli top scored in that contest in Adelaide. In five innings against the Tigers he has 193 runs and averags 95. We will igore the fact that his 21/10 price is out of win-rate range and put our faith in him copping considering he is long overdue a score his ability. Rohit Sharma has a strong record, too with an average of 38 and strike rate busting 140. He is 7/24.50. Bumrah is all the rage for top India bowler at 12/53.40. An in-play angle is shorting the hopeless Litton Das against the best oppostion. Go under on his runs if he gets to about 10.