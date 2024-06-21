Twenty20 World Cup

India v Bangladesh T20 World Cup Tips: King Kohli on a Tiger hunt

Rohit Sharma
Rohit strikes at 140

Ed Hawkins expects India's star man to finally deliver on Saturday in North Sound as India look to book a semi spot.

India v Bangladesh
Saturday 22 June, 15:30
TV: Live on Sky Sports

India v Bangladesh T20 World Cup team news

India made light work of Afghanistan and will book a semi spot with success here. Jasprit Bumrah's three for seven was stellar stuff and they look unbeatable when he is capable of such returns. Kuldeep Yadav came into the side at the expense of Mohammed Siraj to tune up for their guranteed (no bias there) last-four contest in Providence.

Probable XI: Rohit, Kohli, Pant, Yadav, Dube, Hardik, Jadeja, Axar, Arshdeep, Kuldeep, Bumrah

Bangladesh were well-beaten by Australia on Friday. They batted Rishad Hossain at No 4, delaying Shakib-al-Hasan to the crease. Hossain only last two balls but it was pretty brainless stuff. Mahedi Hassan came in for Jaker Ali.

Probable XI: Tanzid, Das, Shanto, Shakib, Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi, Tanzim, Rishad, Taskin, Mustafizur

India v Bangladesh T20 World Cup pitch report

Bangladesh's 140 in North Sound versus Australia suggests there was something in the surface. Don't be fooled. AUstralia rattled along at almost nine an over in the chase. Bangladesh could struggle to post 150 again. If India bat first, they should post a minimum of a 180 mark which they busted when these side last met in Adelaide.

India v Bangladesh T20 World Cup match prediction

India are 1.111/9 and Bangladesh 7.206/1. We don't expect an upset here and wouldn't even risk a trade on a Bangladesh side who are, frankly, fortunate to be in the Super 8s.

In the 12 meetings between the two India have won 11. And bar the odd exception India barely broke a sweat in the majority. Check Sportsbook prices for India victory derivatives such as over 18.5 highest scoring over on Sportsbook.

India v Bangladesh T20 World Cup player bets

Virat Kohli looked a million bucks against Afghanistan and then made an unchrecteristic error of judgement. Kohli top scored in that contest in Adelaide. In five innings against the Tigers he has 193 runs and averags 95. We will igore the fact that his 21/10 price is out of win-rate range and put our faith in him copping considering he is long overdue a score his ability. Rohit Sharma has a strong record, too with an average of 38 and strike rate busting 140. He is 7/24.50. Bumrah is all the rage for top India bowler at 12/53.40. An in-play angle is shorting the hopeless Litton Das against the best oppostion. Go under on his runs if he gets to about 10.

Recommended Bet

Back Virat Kohli top India bat

SBK21/10

Read more T20 world Cup cricket tips HERE!

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

England

England v Australia Fourth ODI Tips: Weather keeps England keen again

  • Ed Hawkins
Adam Zampa
India

India v Bangladesh Second Test Tips: Kohli and Ashwin to star

  • Ed Hawkins
Virat Kohli
Caribbean Premier League

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Royals CPL Tips: Bets at 33s, 80s and 100

  • Ed Hawkins
Shai Hope

Most Read Stories

  1. Cricket Tips

    England v Australia Fourth ODI Tips: Weather keeps England keen again

  2. Cricket Tips

    Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair

  3. Cricket Tips

    Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1

Latest podcast

Cricket...Only Bettor

India and Kohli for run glut? | Cricket Only Bettor |

  • Editor
Cricket...Only Bettor

Awesome foursome of games and bets galore

  • Editor