England v USA T20 World Cup Tips: Do Yanks have one last shock in them?
Ed Hawkins says the USA could derail England's semi-final hopes in Bridgetown with conditions likely to be a leveller on Sunday...
-
USA worth the risk batting first
-
Big toss bias for the defender
-
England need massive win to boost run rate
-
Moeen underrated at 7/18.00
-
Head to our Euro 2024 HUB for today's best tips and previews
England v USA
Sunday 23 June, 01:30
TV: Live on Sky Sports
England v USA T20 World Cup team news
England made a mess of a moderate chase against South Africa. Poor decision-making continues to be a theme with this side. Witness Sam Curran, hardly an exemplar of finishing, turning down a run at the death because he reckoned he had more power than Jofra Archer. Bringing back Will Jacks for Reece Topley on a pitch which may suit pace off would be wise.
Probable XI: Salt, Buttler, Bairstow, Moeen, Brook, Livingstone, Curran, Archer, Rashid, Wood, Topley
USA had their bubble burst somewhat when they were overpowered by West Indies. Having won the toss in Bridgetown and with Andries Gous hitting nicely, they were well-placed. But their batting fell away for a heavy defeat. It confirmed they will not be progressing to the semi-finals.
Probable XI: Taylor, Gous, Nitish, Jones, Anderson, Kumar, Harmeet, van Shcalkwyk, Kenjige, ALi Khan, Netravalkar
England v USA T20 World Cup pitch report
Despite that heavy defeat for USA the overwhelming trend in Bridgetown is for the team that bats first to win. The toss is key, then. England, if they get the chance, are likely to target a massive score. We may take on a high 20-over par line for England in the 190s. It is decent surface but after seven games it will have taken wear and tear. USA must go for 150-160 and look for scoreboard pressure.
England v USA T20 World Cup match prediction
England are under the pump after West Indies super-boosted their net run rate with that nine-wicket win over the US. Jos Buttler's team now need a whopping win in quick time and hope West Indies lose to South Africa to make the semi-final.
They may gamble on the toss by sticking USA in. That could be an error. Although the Yanks disappointed against West Indies, they have shown they can be competitive.
England absolutely have a stinker in their locker and USA at 10.09/1 with the caveat that they have to bat first is worth a go. It's not the worst situation for the bet that England have to take more risks.
England v USA T20 World Cup player bets
We don't have huge angles to play here aside from pointing out that USA pacer Saurabh Netravalkar is a cut above and should be shorter than 3/14.00 for top USA bowler. The angles he creates could cause issues for England. As for England runs, Jonny Bairstow's promotion to No 3 against South Africa means the 4/15.00 has appeal. Moeen Ali is also too big at 7/18.00 for a No 4.
Read more T20 world Cup cricket tips HERE!
Recommended bets
GET £40 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £40 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Cricket Tips
Afghanistan v Australia T20 World Cup Tips: Max bet to star with the ball
-
Cricket Tips
Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair
-
Cricket Tips
Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1