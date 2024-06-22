England v USA T20 World Cup Tips: Do Yanks have one last shock in them?

USA worth the risk batting first

Big toss bias for the defender

England need massive win to boost run rate

Moeen underrated at 7/1 8.00

England v USA

Sunday 23 June, 01:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

England v USA T20 World Cup team news

England made a mess of a moderate chase against South Africa. Poor decision-making continues to be a theme with this side. Witness Sam Curran, hardly an exemplar of finishing, turning down a run at the death because he reckoned he had more power than Jofra Archer. Bringing back Will Jacks for Reece Topley on a pitch which may suit pace off would be wise.

Probable XI: Salt, Buttler, Bairstow, Moeen, Brook, Livingstone, Curran, Archer, Rashid, Wood, Topley

USA had their bubble burst somewhat when they were overpowered by West Indies. Having won the toss in Bridgetown and with Andries Gous hitting nicely, they were well-placed. But their batting fell away for a heavy defeat. It confirmed they will not be progressing to the semi-finals.

Probable XI: Taylor, Gous, Nitish, Jones, Anderson, Kumar, Harmeet, van Shcalkwyk, Kenjige, ALi Khan, Netravalkar

England v USA T20 World Cup pitch report

Despite that heavy defeat for USA the overwhelming trend in Bridgetown is for the team that bats first to win. The toss is key, then. England, if they get the chance, are likely to target a massive score. We may take on a high 20-over par line for England in the 190s. It is decent surface but after seven games it will have taken wear and tear. USA must go for 150-160 and look for scoreboard pressure.

England are under the pump after West Indies super-boosted their net run rate with that nine-wicket win over the US. Jos Buttler's team now need a whopping win in quick time and hope West Indies lose to South Africa to make the semi-final.

They may gamble on the toss by sticking USA in. That could be an error. Although the Yanks disappointed against West Indies, they have shown they can be competitive.

England absolutely have a stinker in their locker and USA at 10.09/1 with the caveat that they have to bat first is worth a go. It's not the worst situation for the bet that England have to take more risks.

Recommended Bet Back USA batting first EX 10.0

We don't have huge angles to play here aside from pointing out that USA pacer Saurabh Netravalkar is a cut above and should be shorter than 3/14.00 for top USA bowler. The angles he creates could cause issues for England. As for England runs, Jonny Bairstow's promotion to No 3 against South Africa means the 4/15.00 has appeal. Moeen Ali is also too big at 7/18.00 for a No 4.