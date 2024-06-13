Twenty20 World Cup

England v Oman T20 World Cup Tips: Salt and Wood to deliver big win

Phil Salt
Salt is value at 7/2

Ed Hawkins picks out twin bets at 7/2 at North Sound on Thursday night as England seek a big win to keep qualification hopes alive...

  • Engand need big win

  • North Sound pitch looks flat

  • Salt to deliver

  • Wood overdue

England v Oman
Thursday 13 June, 20.00
TV: Live on Sky Sports

England v Oman T20 World Cup team news

England may be pondering a change with the ball. Do they want to give Reece Topley a game to vary their line of attacks? Jofra Archer may miss out although Mark Wood could be considered vulnerable, too, fitness-wise.

Probable XI: Salt, Buttler, Jacks, Bairstow, Brook, Moeen, Livingstone, Jordan, Archer, Rashid, Wood

Oman are waiting for their two most reliable players, Aqib Illyas and Zeeshan Maqsood to produce with either bat or ball. The experienced all-rounders haven't really put their hands up yet. They are the best options on the bowler and bat markets.

Probable XI: Athavale, Kushi, Aqib, Zeeshan, Kail, Ayaan, Mehran, Rafiullah, Shakeel, Khaleemullah, Bilal

England v Oman T20 World Cup pitch report

We suspect the North Sound surface is good for batting. Scotland chased Oman's 150 with 41 balls left and Australia got after Namibia's 74 inside six overs. If England bat first - and bearing in mind their need to get a huge win - we could see the highest score of the tournament posted. We might get close to England even money over 205, 210. The weather forecast is good.

England v Oman T20 World Cup match prediction

England, surely, get the win. It's all about by what sort of margin. They need a combined victory margin over their last two games in terms of runs of 96 to give themselves a chance.

With their natural aggression with pace and ball we expect a trouncing for Oman. At the very least, England should be gung-ho batting first and Sportsbook prices on individual overs runs in the powerplay all look like over bets.

With England as short as 1.061/18, we are looking at Sportsbook specials for other options. The 17/29.50 that Jos Buttler hits a six, takes a catch and a stumping stood out.

England v Oman T20 World Cup player bets

This is straightforward. let's not muck around with Oman top bets and instead use our points on two players who are overdue winning performances. Phil Salt is underrated at 7/24.50 for top England bat and he should relish this match situation. Similarly Wood's pace is the like of which Oman have rarely seen and he remains solid at 7/24.50 for top bowler. Both prices offer win-rate value.

Recommended Bet

Back Phil Salt top England bat

SBK7/2
Recommended Bet

Back Mark Wood top England bowler

SBK7/2

Recommended bets

