Twenty20 World Cup

England v Namibia T20 World Cup Tips: Gamble on shock of all shocks

David Wiese
Wiese is key for Namibia

Ed Hawkins says England are vulnerable in North Sound on Saturday and finds twin bets at 3/1

England v Namibia
Sunday 16 June, 18:00
TV: Live on Sky Sports

England v Nambia T20 World Cup team news

England are likely to stick with the same XI which produced a thrashing of Oman and ensure a win (weather and Scots shock hammering of the Aussies permitting) that sees them qualify alongside Australia. That means Reece Topley should keep his spot as they went with all-out pace. Chris Jordan was dropped.

Probable XI: Buttler, Salt, Jacks, Bairstow, Brook, Moeen, Livingstone, Archer, Rashid, Wood, Topley

Nambia need their big three to play out of their skins. Gerhard Erasmus and Jan Frylinck have been decent so far but the third, David Wiese, is having a quiet tournament. Zane Green is one to watch in the middle-order.

Possible XI: Kotze, Davin, Frylinck, Easmus, Kruger, Green, Wiese, Trumpelmann, Smit, Scholtz, Lungameni

England v Nambia T20 World Cup pitch report

The three matches at North Sound have all been one-sided so it is tough to get a true picture of the surface. That Oman managed 150 against Scotland but Namia and Oman again were rolled by the Aussies and England respectively, may suggest it's a good batting wicket. England will be expected to bust 200.

England v Nambia T20 World Cup match prediction

England are 1.031/33 with Namibia 26.025/1. The outsiders are worth an interest. South Africa's struggle against Nepal is a reminder that shocks are still on the cards.

We're yet to be convinced that England have discovered their mojo. They were poor against the Scots and Aussies. Duffing up the weakest kid (Oman) in the playground is not a show of true strength.

There's not much to like about England's balance with all those right-handers and Nambia may be capable of exploiting that. A trade may be the best option into something like 10.09/1.

Namibia have disappointed so far as they do have some players who can be competitive at this level. One always gets the feeling Wiese sets the tone and if he can cajole an organised fighting effort, they could go close.

Recommended Bet

Back Namibia

EX26.0

England v Nambia T20 World Cup player bets

Simple. We stick with Phil Salt and Mark Wood with bat and ball to deliver with win rates suggesting they are overdue. Salt is 3/14.00 and Wood 3/14.00. The latter was perhaps a little unlucky he didn't win against Oman. For Nambia, Erasmus remains underrated for top bowler at 13/27.50. He is by far their most reliable wicket-taker and it's a big edge on win rate.

Recommended Bet

Back Gerhard Erasmus top Namibia bowler

SBK13/2
Recommended Bet

Back Phil Salt top England bat

SBK3/1
Recommended Bet

Back Mark Wood top England bowler

SBK3/1

Now read more of the the best Cricket Tips here!

Listen to Cricket Only Bettor...

Recommended bets

GET £40 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £40 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Twenty20 World Cup

Canada v India T20 World Cup Tips: Kohli could shine in the gloom

  • Ed Hawkins
Virat Kohli
Twenty20 World Cup

T20 World Cup Tips Matches 31 and 32: Bracewell to bamboozle at 8/1

  • Ed Hawkins
Kane Williamson
Twenty20 World Cup

T20 World Cup Tips Matches 29 & 30: Washouts boost USA, SA and Windies

  • Ed Hawkins
Rashid Khan

Most Read Stories

  1. Cricket Tips

    Canada v India T20 World Cup Tips: Kohli could shine in the gloom

  2. Cricket Tips

    Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair

  3. Cricket Tips

    Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1

Latest podcast

Cricket...Only Bettor

T20 WC Betting Hub: India's escape from New York

  • Editor
Cricket...Only Bettor

The T20 World Cup Betting Hub

  • James Mackie