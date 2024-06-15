England v Namibia T20 World Cup Tips: Gamble on shock of all shocks
Ed Hawkins says England are vulnerable in North Sound on Saturday and finds twin bets at 3/1
-
Namibia worth the risk
-
Salt and Wood bets at 3/1
-
Erasmus outstanding at 13/2
England v Namibia
Sunday 16 June, 18:00
TV: Live on Sky Sports
England v Nambia T20 World Cup team news
England are likely to stick with the same XI which produced a thrashing of Oman and ensure a win (weather and Scots shock hammering of the Aussies permitting) that sees them qualify alongside Australia. That means Reece Topley should keep his spot as they went with all-out pace. Chris Jordan was dropped.
Probable XI: Buttler, Salt, Jacks, Bairstow, Brook, Moeen, Livingstone, Archer, Rashid, Wood, Topley
Nambia need their big three to play out of their skins. Gerhard Erasmus and Jan Frylinck have been decent so far but the third, David Wiese, is having a quiet tournament. Zane Green is one to watch in the middle-order.
Possible XI: Kotze, Davin, Frylinck, Easmus, Kruger, Green, Wiese, Trumpelmann, Smit, Scholtz, Lungameni
England v Nambia T20 World Cup pitch report
The three matches at North Sound have all been one-sided so it is tough to get a true picture of the surface. That Oman managed 150 against Scotland but Namia and Oman again were rolled by the Aussies and England respectively, may suggest it's a good batting wicket. England will be expected to bust 200.
England v Nambia T20 World Cup match prediction
England are 1.031/33 with Namibia 26.025/1. The outsiders are worth an interest. South Africa's struggle against Nepal is a reminder that shocks are still on the cards.
We're yet to be convinced that England have discovered their mojo. They were poor against the Scots and Aussies. Duffing up the weakest kid (Oman) in the playground is not a show of true strength.
There's not much to like about England's balance with all those right-handers and Nambia may be capable of exploiting that. A trade may be the best option into something like 10.09/1.
Namibia have disappointed so far as they do have some players who can be competitive at this level. One always gets the feeling Wiese sets the tone and if he can cajole an organised fighting effort, they could go close.
England v Nambia T20 World Cup player bets
Simple. We stick with Phil Salt and Mark Wood with bat and ball to deliver with win rates suggesting they are overdue. Salt is 3/14.00 and Wood 3/14.00. The latter was perhaps a little unlucky he didn't win against Oman. For Nambia, Erasmus remains underrated for top bowler at 13/27.50. He is by far their most reliable wicket-taker and it's a big edge on win rate.
Now read more of the the best Cricket Tips here!
Listen to Cricket Only Bettor...
Recommended bets
GET £40 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £40 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.