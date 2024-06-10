Canada v Pakistan T20 World Cup Tips: Things to get worse for Pakistan

Canada rated as value

Pitch likely to get tougher

Rauf a top-bowler pick

Canada v Pakistan

Tuesday 11 June, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Canada v Pakistan T20 World Cup team news

Canada are cooking after a strong win against Ireland. Batting first in New york they posted, and context is key, a whopping 137. Nicholas Kirton again did the biz with the bat while Dilon Heyliger and Jerome Gordon were excellent with the ball.

Probable XI: Johnson, Dhaliwal, Pargat, Dilpreet, Kirton, Movva, Heyliger, Bin Zafar, sana, Siddiqui, Gordon

Pakistan have problems with personnel. Imad Wasim came into the XI against India and cost them the game with 15 from 23. Mohammad Rizwan was not far behind with 31 off 44. Imad could lose his spot to Azam Khan or Saim Ayub. Rizwan should really be dropped for the latter but it just won't happen.

Possible XI: Ayub, Rizwan, Babar, Fakhar, Usman, Azam, Shadab, Iftikhar, Afridi, Rauf, Amir

Canada v Pakistan T20 World Cup pitch report

The New York pitch continues to terrorise batters. India defended 120 with ease against Pakistan on Sunday. Canada will do extremely well to post 100 batting first. Pakistan unders from 120-140 should offer value. It's possible that with these surfaces taking more wear it could be even harder to bat on.

Pakistan were so bad against India with the bat that the conventional wisdom suggests they can only get better. One would be forgiven on struggling to name a worse 'chase' than their effort on Sunday. There was no intent or aggression at any stage. It exposed pre-tournament fears that they just don't udnerstand the format.

At 8.6015/2 Canada, therefore, have to be rated as value. the pitch dramatically reduces the gulf in skill and they probably have more snarts than the mob in green anyhow. At the least Canada should trade much shorter, particularly if they were to bowl first. Pakistan, runners-up in the last edition, are now needing big wins to keep alive their qualification hopes.

Recommended Bet Trade Canada bowling first EX 9.0

Canada v Pakistan T20 World Cup player bets

Rizwan is out to 16/54.20 for top Pakistan bat. It remains a bet on win rate even if he 'won' with a disgraceful effort against India. With the ball Haris Rauf is the most reliable in this market in the world and shared honours with Mohammad Amir. Rauf is a good option at 4/15.00. For Canada Aaron Johnson is yet to win and he is underrated at 16/54.20 for honours with a win rate giving us a big edge.