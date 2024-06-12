Bangladesh v Netherlands T20 World Cup Tips: Double up on Dutch for crucial win

Dutch far too big

Arnos Vale surface unknown

Taskin to deliver

Levitt and van Meekeren options

Bangladesh v Netherlands

Thursday 12 June, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Bangladesh v Netherlands T20 World Cup team news

Bangladesh will be in pole position to join South Africa in the Super Eights with a win. They will go into Group 1 alongside India and Australia. Sri Lanka's washout against Nepal knocked them out so the section is something of a damp squib. The Bangladesh bowling has looked dangerous and is by far their strongest suit. Shakib-al-Hasan's disinterest is often a good sign of dysfunction in the team.

Probable XI: Tanzid, Shanto, Das, Shakib, Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker, Rishad, Taskin, Tanzim, Mustafizur

The Netherlands battled hard against South Africa in New York but were just shy by 20 runs in setting a target. With a win over Nepal already, they are very much alive in terms of qualification. Like Bangladesh they will go into Group 1 if they qualify. Wes Baresi could get a game.

Probable XI: Levitt, O'Dowd, Vikramjit/Baresi, De leede, Engelbrecht, Edwards, van Beek, Nidamunuru, Pringle, van Meekeren, Kingma

We've been waiting for this. Bangladesh are hot favourites at 1.384/11 with Netherlands at 3.6013/5. The only heat on the former price is in the competition for worst bet of the tournament.

There's very little to choose between these sides and it is arguable that, in fact, a choice affair would be about right. Bangladesh caused an upset by beating Sri Lanka but their lack of batting depth cost them in a tight game on the New York terror track against South Africa.

We expect the efficency and grit of the Netherlands to keep them more than competitive in this contest and would be very surprised if, at least, they didn't trade short favourites themselves. Their greater batting depth could prove key.

Recommended Bet Back Netherlands EX 3.6

Bangladesh v Netherlands T20 World Cup pitch report

There have only been seven T20 internationals played at Arnos Vale and the last of those was in 2014. Three of those were women's matches. In 2013 West Indies and Pakistan played two low-scoring matches by modern standards. We're not sure what to expect. It might pay to go for extremes at big numbers. Under 120 or more than 180 on first-innings runs.

Bangladesh v Netherlands T20 World Cup player bets

Taskin Ahmed hasn't done the biz for us...yet. But surely we have to keep faith with a guy who wins at a rate of 29% at Sportsbook's odds of 4/15.00. For top Bangladesh bat, Towhid Hridoy looked in fine touch against South Africa but it's not a win-rate price at 7/24.50. For the Dutch, Michael Levitt at 10/34.33 for top bat and Paul van Meekeren at 7/24.50 for top bowler are the win-rate options.

Recommended Bet Back Taskin Ahmed top Bangladesh bowler SBK 4/1

Recommended Bet Back Michael Levitt top Netherlands bat SBK 10/3

Recommended Bet Back Paul van Meekeren top Netherlands bowler SBK 7/2

