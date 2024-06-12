Bangladesh v Netherlands T20 World Cup Tips: Double up on Dutch for crucial win
Ed Hawkins says the Netherlands are underrated for the win in Arnos Vale on Thursday and finds three player bets from 7/2.
-
Dutch far too big
-
Arnos Vale surface unknown
-
Taskin to deliver
-
Levitt and van Meekeren options
Bangladesh v Netherlands
Thursday 12 June, 15:30
TV: Live on Sky Sports
Bangladesh v Netherlands T20 World Cup team news
Bangladesh will be in pole position to join South Africa in the Super Eights with a win. They will go into Group 1 alongside India and Australia. Sri Lanka's washout against Nepal knocked them out so the section is something of a damp squib. The Bangladesh bowling has looked dangerous and is by far their strongest suit. Shakib-al-Hasan's disinterest is often a good sign of dysfunction in the team.
Probable XI: Tanzid, Shanto, Das, Shakib, Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker, Rishad, Taskin, Tanzim, Mustafizur
The Netherlands battled hard against South Africa in New York but were just shy by 20 runs in setting a target. With a win over Nepal already, they are very much alive in terms of qualification. Like Bangladesh they will go into Group 1 if they qualify. Wes Baresi could get a game.
Probable XI: Levitt, O'Dowd, Vikramjit/Baresi, De leede, Engelbrecht, Edwards, van Beek, Nidamunuru, Pringle, van Meekeren, Kingma
Bangladesh v Netherlands T20 World Cup match prediction
We've been waiting for this. Bangladesh are hot favourites at 1.384/11 with Netherlands at 3.6013/5. The only heat on the former price is in the competition for worst bet of the tournament.
There's very little to choose between these sides and it is arguable that, in fact, a choice affair would be about right. Bangladesh caused an upset by beating Sri Lanka but their lack of batting depth cost them in a tight game on the New York terror track against South Africa.
We expect the efficency and grit of the Netherlands to keep them more than competitive in this contest and would be very surprised if, at least, they didn't trade short favourites themselves. Their greater batting depth could prove key.
Bangladesh v Netherlands T20 World Cup pitch report
There have only been seven T20 internationals played at Arnos Vale and the last of those was in 2014. Three of those were women's matches. In 2013 West Indies and Pakistan played two low-scoring matches by modern standards. We're not sure what to expect. It might pay to go for extremes at big numbers. Under 120 or more than 180 on first-innings runs.
Bangladesh v Netherlands T20 World Cup player bets
Taskin Ahmed hasn't done the biz for us...yet. But surely we have to keep faith with a guy who wins at a rate of 29% at Sportsbook's odds of 4/15.00. For top Bangladesh bat, Towhid Hridoy looked in fine touch against South Africa but it's not a win-rate price at 7/24.50. For the Dutch, Michael Levitt at 10/34.33 for top bat and Paul van Meekeren at 7/24.50 for top bowler are the win-rate options.
Now read more of the the best Cricket Tips here!
Listen to Cricket Only Bettor...
Recommended bets
GET £40 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £40 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Cricket Tips
Bangladesh v Netherlands T20 World Cup Tips: Double up on Dutch for crucial win
-
Cricket Tips
Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair
-
Cricket Tips
Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1