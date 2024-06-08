Australia v England T20 World Cup Tips: England bang in the hunt against old rivals

England match-up well

Australia v England

Saturday 8 June, 18:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Australia v England T20 World Cup team news

Australia are expected to recall Pat Cummins after giving him an extended break following the IPL. He missed the win over Oman. Surprisingly Matthew Wade took the gloves instead of Josh Inglis. Josh Hazlewood was wicketless against Oman so it's between him and Nathan Ellis, two wickets, for the final pacer slot.

Probable XI: Warner, Head, M Marsh, Maxwell, Stoinis, David, Wade, Cummins, Starc, Zampa, Hazlewood/Ellis

England got away with one against the Scots thanks to the rain. Their feared all-out pace approach of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood did not pay dividends on a slow surface. They may not change tack as they still have four spin options in their ranks. But Reece Topley can consider himself unfortunate.

Probable XI: Buttler, Salt, Jacks, Bairstow, Brook, Moeen, Livingstone, Jordan, Archer, Rashid, Wood.

Australia v England T20 World Cup pitch report

The Bridgetown surface is slow and low. It doesn't inspire confidence for the big hitters. Scores of 109, 164 and 155 in the first-innings so far from the full 20 overs show that. The 164 by Australia in a mismatch agauinst Oman is key so that could be a very good score indeed here batting first. Both sides will know that. Under 172.5 on the first-innings 20-over par line looks like a solid wager.

Recommended Bet Back under 172.5 1st inns runs EX 2.0

Australia are 1.845/6 with England 2.186/5. We have said from the outset in this tournament that the pitches are a great help to the outsiders and England should be treated no differently.

These are two well-matched teams. Australia rank No 1 on batting power but we know that England will attempt to take no prisoners, too. Surprisingly, England have the edge with ball in terms of economy rates over the last two years.

We would expect Australia to be favourites given their position on the outright but it very much has a choice affair feel because of the Bridgetown surface. England are fair value.

Mark Wood has returned profits six times in 11 matches on top bowler. He has seven wickets against the Aussies in five innings which is a fair record. We're prepared to play on Sportsbook's 7/24.50 that he takes most England wickets.

It might be the only risk we take on a pacer, though, as spin is key. To that Glenn Maxwell at 8/19.00 for top Aus bowler catches the eye. Phil Salt and David Warner at 7/24.50 and 3/14.00 resp[ectively are the top-bat win rate bets. Salt hasn't played versus Australia before.

Recommended Bet Back Mark Wood top England bowler SBK 7/2

