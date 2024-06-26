Afghanistan v South Africa T20 World Cup Tips: Afghans value for final run
Ed Hawkins previews the first semi-final from Tarouba on Wednesday and finds a man of the match bet at 14/1 and muses on the chances of Afghanistan pulling off a shock World Cup win...
Afghans value to win the tournament
Spinning pitch in Tarouba suits them
South Africa could add batting depth
Rashid Khan 14/1 for man of the match
Afghanistan v South Africa
Wednesday 27 June, 01:30
TV: Live on Sky Sports
Afghanistan v South Africa T20 World Cup team news
Afghanistan were 170.0169/1 for glory at the start of the tournament. They are now 13.50 for their first global title with their win over Australia a significant moment. Their batting order is flexible and their army of spinners - a possible 16 overs - are bang in the game at this venue.
Probable XI: Gurbaz, Ibrahim, Omarzai, Naib, Nabi, Janat, Rashid, Kharote, Noor, Farooqi, Naveen
South Africa will surely deploy Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi in tandem. Aiden Markram is also likely to be used. Whether they need three quicks is an interesting point. They could use Ryan Rickleton, for example, in a hitter role instead of Marco Jansen.
Probable XI: De Kock, Hendricks, Markram, Klaasen, Miller, Stubbs, Jansen, Mahraj, Rabada, Shamsi, Nortje
Afghanistan v South Africa T20 World Cup pitch report
The Tarouba surface is tricky. Papua New Guinea were rolled for 95 and 78 against Afghanistan and New Zealand respectively. Uganda made only 40 New Zealand. More instructive was West Indies' 149 against the Kiwis which they defended comfortably. We'd be very keen to short South Africa in the mid 150s and Afghanistan at around 145.5 on the 20-over par line.
Afghanistan v South Africa T20 World Cup match predicition
South Africa have flirted with disaster throughout this tournament. They are yet to produce a totally convincing performance. They could run out of luck here. Afghanistan rate value at 3.505/2.
Their spinners are extremely dangerous and South Africa are far from reliable when there is pace off. They also have a history of struggling in the chase.
So if Afghanistan bat first and can post 140-160 they should get over the line. Backing them on the outright is far from a mug bet at that 13.50.
Afghanistan v South Africa T20 World Cup player bets
Reeza Hendricks is win-rate value at 4/15.00 but the surface might not suit him for top SA bat. Heinrich Klaasen, a spin hitter, has been pushed out to 4/15.00 and it's time he delivered after a quiet tournament. For the Afghans Karim Janat could bat as high as No 4 so 9/110.00 is a fancy for top bat. Otherwise Rashid Khan will surely be a menace and we're surprised he's not shorter than 14/115.00 for man of the match.
Recommended bets
