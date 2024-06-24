Afghanistan v Bangladesh T20 World Cup Tips: Batting first crucial as spin dominates

Afghanistan eye semi spot

Afghans should win batting first

Arnos Vale surface is slow

Rashid Khan may deliver big effort

Head to our Euro 2024 HUB for today's best tips and previews

Afghanistan v Bangladesh

Tuesday 25 June, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Afghanistan v Bangladesh T20 World Cup team news

Afghanistan got the surface they needed against Australia to keep alive hopes of making the semi-final. If Australia beat India on Monday they will need a big win to overhaul them on net run rate. If Australia lose, however, it's there for the taking. Karim Janat is back in for Hazaratullah Zazai. Najibullah was replaced by Kharote.

Probable XI: Gurbaz, Inrahim, Omarzai, Janat, Nabi, Naib, Rashid, Kharote, Noor, Farooqi, Naveen

Bangaldesh need India to hammer Australia and then a massive net run rate swing of their own. In short, they're out. Mahedi Hasan replaced the disappointing Taskin Ahmed last time in a heavy beating by India.

Probable XI: Das, Hasan, Shanto, Hridoy, Shakib, Mahmudullah, Jaker, Hossain, Hasan, Sakib

Afghanistan v Bangladesh T20 World Cup pitch report

Afghanistan defended 148 against the Aussies at Arnos Vale. This is a slow, tacky surface which assists the spinners. Bangladesh's 159 is the highest score in the tournament there and every side batting first has won with Bangladesh defending 106 as well. Shorting first-innings runs, regardless of who bats first, at 160 for around 2.206/5.

We were hoping for a mistake on the match odds for this one but, alas, no such luck. Afghanistan are the right price at 1.608/13. But there remains a route to bet them.

If they bat first there is a chance the market may overeract to Bangladesh being in the game so we could place an order for 1.855/6 in-running.

Similarly if Bangladesh bat first they could well trade at shorter odds. They have won four of the last six meetings.

Recommended Bet Back Afghanistan batting 1st in-play from: EX 1.85

Rashid Khan is Bangladesh's nemesis with 18 wickets in ten games. He is 11/43.75 for top Afghan bowler. There are two wrong prices on top Afghan bat. Azamatullah Omarzai batted at No 3 last time so the 7/18.00 is of interest. Janat was at No 4 so 10/111.00 is too big.

Mohammad Nabi has a good record of scoring well against the Banglas. For them Rishaad Hossain has been a gem and the 7/24.50 that he is top bowler is too big.