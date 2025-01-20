Tuesday's ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Doctor Dre has the remedy at 13/2

India v England first T20 superboost

To celebrate the start of England's T20 series against India on Wednesday at Eden Gardens, Betfair are offering cricket punters a Superboost. Back a six to be hit in any of three overs - as happened in each of the last three IPL matches this ground - at boosted odds of 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back a Six hit in any of the first three Overs of the Match SBK 1/1

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v MI Emirates

Tuesday 21 January, 14.30

TV: live on Zee

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v MI Emirates ILT20 tips

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates both have two wins from four. But ADKR might, just might, be the more impressive outfit. Both of their success came when defending a score. That is notable for a tournament which has been dominated by the chaser so often.

Last time out Knight Riders managed to beat Gulf Giants in Dubai when posting 176. Their victory was never in doubt despite the toss bias against them. This time they go to Abu Dhabi for a night contest which may not hinge on the flip. In the last four years, 19 matches from 36 have been won by the chaser.

What does that mean? Well, it could be that we don't need to be nervous about taking a wager on ADKR as outsiders. They are chalked up at 2.3211/8 on the match odds. That's the sort of odds you might expect post toss with the flip against you. Indeed, the two games that ADKR lost have both come against Desert Vipers (one with the toss bias against them), who are the best team in the competition.

It is worth noting, however, that they are without Phil Salt who has left for England's T20 tour of india. Kyle Mayers and Andries Gous are a far from shabby opening pair, however. They do bat deep as well with David Wiulley carded at number nine against Giants.

We have been betting Andre Russell for top ADKR bat. Against Giants he was subbed out. If he is again 'on the bench' then top bat bets will be void unless he is on the field from the off with ADKR batting second. Russell is coming into the win zone and Sportsbook's 13/27.50 is good.

We also have an inkling for MI's Muhammad Waseem who is a decent hitter at 5/16.00. He strikes at 141 in this tournament and won't need to bat for long. As an opener, he can do plenty of damage and is probably half a point too big considering. Last season Waseem produced his standout innings against ADKR on this ground. He whacked 89 from 62 balls.

Recommended Bet Back Andre Russell top ADKR bat SBK 13/2

Recommended Bet Back Muhammad Waseem top MI Emirates bat SBK 5/1