Tuesday's ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Doctor Dre has the remedy at 13/2
Ed Hawkins previews Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v MI Emirates and Durban Super Giants v MI Cape Town on Tuesday and recommends his best bets...
-
Knight Riders solid so far
-
Andre Russell at bet at 13/27.50
-
Waseem could deliver
-
Williamson killing DSG
-
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v MI Emirates
Tuesday 21 January, 14.30
TV: live on Zee
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v MI Emirates ILT20 tips
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates both have two wins from four. But ADKR might, just might, be the more impressive outfit. Both of their success came when defending a score. That is notable for a tournament which has been dominated by the chaser so often.
Last time out Knight Riders managed to beat Gulf Giants in Dubai when posting 176. Their victory was never in doubt despite the toss bias against them. This time they go to Abu Dhabi for a night contest which may not hinge on the flip. In the last four years, 19 matches from 36 have been won by the chaser.
What does that mean? Well, it could be that we don't need to be nervous about taking a wager on ADKR as outsiders. They are chalked up at 2.3211/8 on the match odds. That's the sort of odds you might expect post toss with the flip against you. Indeed, the two games that ADKR lost have both come against Desert Vipers (one with the toss bias against them), who are the best team in the competition.
It is worth noting, however, that they are without Phil Salt who has left for England's T20 tour of india. Kyle Mayers and Andries Gous are a far from shabby opening pair, however. They do bat deep as well with David Wiulley carded at number nine against Giants.
We have been betting Andre Russell for top ADKR bat. Against Giants he was subbed out. If he is again 'on the bench' then top bat bets will be void unless he is on the field from the off with ADKR batting second. Russell is coming into the win zone and Sportsbook's 13/27.50 is good.
We also have an inkling for MI's Muhammad Waseem who is a decent hitter at 5/16.00. He strikes at 141 in this tournament and won't need to bat for long. As an opener, he can do plenty of damage and is probably half a point too big considering. Last season Waseem produced his standout innings against ADKR on this ground. He whacked 89 from 62 balls.
Durban Super Giants v MI Cape Town
Tuesday 21 January, 15:30
TV: live on Sky Sports
Durban Super Giants v MI Cape Town SAT20 tips
Durban Super Giants have lost three from five and their net run rate is poor. It is not a surprise. Before a ball was bowled this site suggested their selection of Kane Williamson was the hallmark of a team which didn't really know what it was doing this year.
And so it has proved. Williamson's position at number four has delayed Heinrich Klaasen's arrival at the crease. And cranked up the run rate and pressure as a result. Williamson is striking at 117. Klaasen is having a very poor campaign. For a man who struck at more than 200 last season a return of 111 is a disaster.
MI Cape Town, by contrast, are top of the table with three wins from five. They despatched Joburg by seven wickets in a stiff chase of 173 last time out. Ryan Rickleton won for us on top bat. Now they just need a semblance of order to how they go about their business instead of chopping and changing every game.
We do expect MI Cape Town to take the spoils but match odds of 1.674/6 are no fun. There is a toss bias which could make one feel very foolish for taking that price now. Nine of the last 13 have been won by the team batting first. By all means back MICT with the toss on side.
Klaasen is well overdue a top-bat win. But the 4/15.00 about a number six is not a great price, particularly for a guy who has to be hitting boundaries from the get-go because of a snail-pace up front. Although his win rate is good, it wasn't achieved in these conditions.
Now read more Cricket tips and previews here!
Recommended bets
Ed Hawkins P-L
2024: +17.77
2023: +77.75
2022:+16.79
2021: +29.41pts
2020: +5.91pts
2019: +37.25pts
2018: +23.53pts
2017: +12pts
2016: +18.1pts
2015: +38pts
2014: +31.5pts
2013: +25pt
